Residents in a mobile home park on Madison's North Side were evacuated Thursday afternoon after a natural gas line was cut.
Nobody was injured and residents were allowed to return to their homes shortly after the Madison Fire Department stopped the gas leak.
The incident happened at about 12:40 p.m. in the Oak Park Terrace community at a new mobile home site in the 200 block of Mallard Lane.
"A skid steer had shifted some concrete and broke a natural gas line coming out of the ground," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
Madison Gas and Electric was notified of the broken gas line, and occupants of four homes downwind from the leak were evacuated.
"MGE was on location shortly after residents were let back into their homes to make permanent repairs to the broken line," Schuster said.