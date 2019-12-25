People — and animals — embrace warm Christmas Day weather across Madison

"We've seen some weird stuff too — people mowing lawns, detailing their car — it's just very strange," said Amy Mathison. "We're glad it was open. It was a really great Christmas tradition to try out."

Even Pelo, a male African lion, basked on a rock in the late December sun.

Katie and Matt Knill go to the zoo with their 2-year-old son, George, at least once a month, but Wednesday's visit was the first excursion on a holiday.

"We live in Madison, so it's just something to do with our kiddo who loves coming to the zoo," Katie Knill said.

Matt Knill added that George, whose favorite animals are the giraffes, "wanted to come here before he opened presents today."

Despite the weather — the high temperature was more than 20 degrees warmer than normal for Dec. 25 — people still found opportunities for winter activities.

Dozens of anglers could be seen in the morning dotted across the ice on Monona Bay as a nearby jogger went for a run in shorts.

Steve Goldstein got to Monona Bay around 8:30 a.m. to put in some ice time.