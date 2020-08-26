Peaceful start to Downtown Madison protests on 4th night following shooting of Jacob Blake

Obuseh told the protesters marching through Madison it's important to be out demonstrating, but it's also important to hold elected officials accountable for standing in the way of change by voting.

As the demonstration, which started on UW-Madison's Library Mall, moved throughout Downtown, police diverted traffic from behind, keeping a far distance from the group, and protesters on bicycles moved along with the crowd to halt vehicles on side streets.

Althea Bernstein, an 18-year-old Black woman who reported to police in June a group of white men squirted lighter fluid on her and lit her on fire as she was waited in her car at a stoplight, spoke to a crowd about the trauma she said she's experienced and how important the Black Lives Matter movement is to her.

Since the alleged attack, Bermstein said she only recently started returning Downtown to protest.

"It's been mentally exhausting. There's good days and bad days," Bernstein told the crowd. "I realized I need to be down here. I'm an EMT, I'm here for medical service. Does my skin color offend you? Does my success scare you? Does the fact that I'm a Black woman make you worried that change in going to happen?"