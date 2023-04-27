In 2000, Nariman Hussein and her family moved to Fond du Lac.

Like many families, the Husseins like to go out for ice cream — especially at Kelley’s Country Creamery — and enjoy exploring the outdoors. What sets them apart in some people’s eyes is that they’re Muslim.

“A lot of people think we come from Mars or something and it really bothers me,” Hussein said. “We do have a normal life. We go and enjoy ice cream when we want to and we have parties. We worship like any other family would do.”

Now, anyone can get a sneak peek into the Hussein family’s life through the Wisconsin Muslim Project. The project, which is a joint effort between PBS Wisconsin, We Are Many-United Against Hate and the Milwaukee Muslim Women Coalition, attempts to build understanding by highlighting the lives of Muslims across Wisconsin. The project consists of a traveling photography exhibition and a new special episode of the television series “Wisconsin Life,” both of which focus on the Muslim experience.

“The idea was just to travel the state and meet different Muslims around Wisconsin to show not what every Muslim looks like, but what are some of the stories that we can uncover throughout the state,” said Kelly Saran, series producer for “Wisconsin Life.”

This Saturday in Madison, from 2 to 6 p.m., organizers will be hosting an open house-style launch event for the project at the American Family Insurance Auditorium and Foyer, 6000 American Family Drive. Attendees will be able to view the Wisconsin Muslim Project’s traveling photo exhibition and watch the “Wisconsin Life” episode. At 3:30 p.m., organizers will be hosting a panel discussion on the Muslim experience in Wisconsin.

“The goal is to make everything involved with the Wisconsin Muslim Project more accessible,” said Dulce Danel, associate director of Community Engagement and Impact at PBS Wisconsin. Similar events are planned throughout the state in coming months.

The special “Wisconsin Life” episode features the stories of Muslims throughout Wisconsin, including UW-Madison law professor Asifa Quraishi-Landes. Saran, who is Muslim herself, said one of her favorite things about working on the project was getting to shed light on the contributions of Muslims throughout the state.

“We’re all a lot of different people and the one thing that unites us is our faith,” Saran said. “Muslims don’t get the media attention or maybe haven’t been able to share their stories. That’s what’s really exciting for me because you meet these people who are doing just amazing things.”

Hussein and her family are featured in the Wisconsin Muslim Project’s traveling photo exhibit, featuring the work of Milwaukee photographer Lila Aryan. The exhibit gives viewers an intimate look into the lives of 16 Muslim Wisconsinites and their families. When attendees take a look at photos of Hussein and her family at the launch event on Saturday, she said she hopes the project can help break down stereotypes and build a greater understanding of what it means to be Muslim in Wisconsin.

“We are seriously not that different than any other people that live in this state,” Hussein said. “This project is a beautiful effort that will hopefully translate the correct information and give people a better idea of who we are.”