Paul Swain, former Madison priest and Diocese official, dies at 79

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Bishop Emeritus Paul Swain, who gained a reputation as a humble, prayerful leader when he oversaw the Diocese of Sioux Falls for 14 years, and before that served as a priest and administrator in the Madison Diocese for 18 years, has died.

Swain died Saturday at Avera Dougherty Hospice, according to an obituary from Miller Funeral Home. He was 79. The diocese announced his death Sunday on Facebook.

During an earlier law career, Swain also served as legal counsel to then-Wisconsin Gov. Lee Dreyfus, and began to study for the priesthood after Dreyfus decided against seeking a second term in 1983. Before studying law, the New York state native had been an Air Force intelligence officer and served in Vietnam.

Swain was ordained in Madison in 1988, and later took on administrative duties with the Madison Diocese. Swain was the rector of St. Raphael Cathedral, 222 W. Main St., when it was destroyed by arson in 2005, and then became pastor of all three Downtown Madison parishes, including St. Raphael, whose parishioners largely began attending the other two Downtown churches: St. Patrick's on East Main Street and Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on West Johnson Street.

He became bishop in Sioux Falls in 2006. As bishop, he oversaw the closing or consolidation of several smaller parishes, a process that the Rev. Charles Cimpl said went smoothly.

“Everybody likes to have the church in their hometown, and he was very sensitive to that. But also sensitive to the fact that we had to use our power to the best of our abilities," Cimpl said.

Swain also addressed the child sex abuse allegations that have plagued the Catholic church. In March 2019, the diocese released the names of 11 priests with substantiated claims of abuse against them dating from 1958 to 1992. Swain encouraged other victims to come forward.

“It’s important for victims to feel that they’ve been listened to, and to feel that they have credibility,” Swain said at the time, adding that he wanted to support them "and hopefully some healing can come as a result.”