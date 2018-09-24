Paul Fanlund: Barbara Lawton will be a featured speaker at Cap Times Idea Fest
We are delighted to announce that Barbara Lawton, Wisconsin’s former two-term lieutenant governor, will join our keynote Friday night panel conversation on the state of American politics at this weekend’s Cap Times Idea Fest.
Among her many accomplishments in office, Lawton created a women’s economic development initiative in Wisconsin, reflecting her long-term commitment to gender equity. She also has a deep background on issues of global security and diplomacy and served on a leadership council for the U.S. Department of State.
She will join host David Maraniss, associate editor of the Washington Post, political commentator David Axelrod, and Dan Balz, chief correspondent for the Washington Post, in the UW Memorial Union starting at 7:15.
The panel discussion is certainly timely, given the heated mid-term election campaigns plus controversies about sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as well as the status of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the related investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian tampering with the 2016 election.
Well, some of you may be wondering, why add a panel member now?
We have been working on the weekend’s program since late 2017, after the last Idea Fest, and think we have a strong set of sessions over two days, some focusing on politics but with many others on topics such as theater, technological change, the state’s workforce, college athletics, the environment and racial equity. If you look at our full lineup of nearly 100 speakers, we are pleased that so many are women and people of color.
Yet, many women have emphatically pointed out to us recently that our early marketing overemphasized male speakers and that the big Friday night keynote panel on national politics was exclusively male. In our defense, we tried over many months in many ways for more top-of-program balance, but came up short.
In light of the intense national discussion happening right now around gender given the sexual assault accusations leveled against Kavanaugh, however, an all-male keynote panel seemed especially problematic. Lawton graciously accepted my invitation today to join the Friday night discussion and she will greatly enhance it. Given everything, she deserves special thanks for agreeing to do so at the 11th hour.
Hope to see you Friday.
