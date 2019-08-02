EYOTA, Minn. — A wrong-way interstate crash early Friday killed six people in southeastern Minnesota, including three apparent family members from Wisconsin.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a vehicle heading east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 collided with a westbound car around 1:30 a.m. Friday. One of the cars caught fire. Three people in each car died.
Investigators were trying to determine which of the cars, the 2005 Chrysler Sebring or the 2008 Ford Focus, was going in the wrong direction.
Three victims in one car were Christopher Michael Peterson, 26, and Ester Linda Peters, 47, both of Rochester, Minnesota, and Shayla Jean Peterson, 23, of Paynesville, Minnesota.
The three victims in the other car were Sheila Eagle, 54; Tamara Lynn Eagle, 29; and Nyobee Eagle Richardson, 11, all of Waukesha.
Authorities haven't said which car was going the wrong way.