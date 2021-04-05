Pat Simms, longtime Wisconsin State Journal reporter, dead at 75

"She demanded good assignments and got them," said former colleague Bill Wineke. "She demanded pay raises and got them. She took those assignments and ran with them and, before long, others followed and we took her pioneer status for granted."

She didn't win all those battles. In 1972, when Karleton Armstrong, one of the suspects in the Sterling Hall bombing, was arrested in Toronto, Simms assumed she would be hopping a plane to cover his extradition hearing. But the assignment went to a male reporter because management said it “didn’t want me traveling alone,” Simms recalled last month.

“That would never happen now,” Simms said. “But it was a different time.”

When she was pregnant with a daughter in 1973 she was the first woman in journalism in the state of Wisconsin to demand, and get, maternity leave, her daughter, Sara Lalander said. She was granted maternity leave again after becoming pregnant with her son, Joe, in 1974.

"I think the editor at the time thought she was going to quit" and stay home with the children, Lalander said.