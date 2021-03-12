Passerby reports chimney fire at Southwest Side apartment building, Madison Fire Department says

A passerby noticed fire coming from the chimney of a Southwest Side apartment building Thursday night and called 911, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were dispatched to the building in the 1500 block of McKenna Boulevard at 7:27 p.m. and arrived at 7:30 p.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

Ladder Co. 7 arrived as occupants were exiting the two-story building, which had flames coming from the top of the chimney. Two firefighters went to the roof as others cleared the building, Schuster said.

They found that the fire was contained to the interior fireplace, with glass doors and steel curtain intact. The firefighters on the rooftop pulled open the chimney cap and dropped bags of dry chemical extinguishing agent down the chimney, and those standing at the base of the fireplace were able to confirm that the fire was out, Schuster said.

Firefighters found no blockages in the chimney space, and a property manager said the chimney had just been cleaned two weeks ago by a local company, Schuster said.

Engine Co. 7 inspected the attic space and verified the fire did not spread into other areas of the building, Schuster said.