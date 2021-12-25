Parents thankful Toy Depot puts smiles on their children's faces on Christmas

Natalye Booker is thankful she doesn’t have to worry about Christmas.

“Being low income is hard,” she said. “You want to do so much for your children and sometimes you just can’t.”

So Booker started signing up for the Empty Stocking Club when her daughter, now 24, was little.

“At first, I was like, ‘Oh, I feel bad asking for help and I shouldn’t (have) to do this,’” she said. “And I did it because I wanted her to smile. It wasn’t about me. It was about my daughter. So I went in and I was so grateful and appreciative to get the gift that I did for my daughter.”

Booker has since added three more children to her family, two sons now in their teens and her 8-year-old daughter, Rue.

The years, though, haven’t been easy. The challenges have piled up.

A back injury. Disability. Depression.

Then, at 5 months old, Rue contracted meningitis. She spent more than a month in the hospital, some of that time in a coma, and experienced 30-plus strokes that, among other things, left her mostly deaf.