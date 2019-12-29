Parade waves from tractor readies Wisconsin couple for Tournament of Roses Parade

Prucha rarely drives her Cadillac, continues to grow flowers and tomatoes in an elevated garden, and does her own cooking and cleaning. The Crostenbergs’ border collie, Angel, is a frequent visitor and is rewarded by Prucha with doggy beef sticks. Judy and Jerry help her shop, take her to appointments and make sure she hasn’t fallen.

“They watch me like a hawk,” Prucha said. “I try to be as independent as I can, and I try not to pester them. They’ve been so good to me. I’m thankful. I really am.”

Judy grew up on Lacy Road, then in the town of Fitchburg, and remembers when there was a stop sign at Fish Hatchery Road and what is now the Beltline. Jerry grew up on Madison’s East Side, and in 1970, a year after he and Judy graduated from high school, they married. Jerry has worked as an activity director for a nursing home, is a first responder and worked for years as a nurse for the Veterans Administration in Beaver Dam. Judy, who was born on the farm before her parents moved to Madison when she was a year old, spent 30 years working for John Knox Presbytery in Richland Center. The couple has lived on the farm, purchased by Judy’s grandfather in 1947, since 1988.

“We’re in a real Amish community and they believe each generation cares for all generations, and that’s really what it takes in a rural setting,” Judy said. “If you don’t have family, you really have to look at alternatives.”

