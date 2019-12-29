Parade waves from tractor readies Wisconsin couple for Tournament of Roses Parade

WEST LIMA — Jerry Crostenberg has been perfecting his parade wave.
Sometimes he has been seated atop his John Deere tractor baling hay, harvesting corn and doing other farm chores.
Occasionally he gets his wave reps in from the seat of his Bobcat skid steer when he’s moving manure at his farm nestled among the rolling hills of northwestern Richland County. His wife, Judy, always waves back.
But practice is over. And on New Year’s Day the Crostenbergs will wave for keeps, only it won’t be at their beef cattle farm in southwestern Wisconsin.
Instead, the couple, who met at Central High School in Madison in the late 1960s, will find themselves perched on a float as it slowly makes its way north on Orange Grove Boulevard, east onto Colorado Boulevard and then north onto Sierra Madre Boulevard in Pasadena, California, during the Tournament of Roses Parade.
“I’m a behind-the-scenes kind of person, but he’s all for it,” Judy said of their unlikely adventure that came to fruition in September.
“I accepted it right away,” Jerry said. “We’ve been practicing ever since.”
The Crostenbergs will be among eight people who will ride on a float sponsored by the SCAN Foundation, a California-based organization focused on improving the lives of older adults. Titled “Hope’s Heroes: Honoring Caregivers of All Generations,” the 55-foot-long float includes a castle, knights, horses and real-life caregivers representing different ages, backgrounds and cultures.
They include Claudia Farfan, a Gen Xer who cares for her mother while juggling a full-time job with the city of Los Angeles. Craig Terasawa, a millennial from Temple City, California, runs his family’s pharmacy and is the primary caregiver to his father and sister, while millennial Aisha Adkins of Atlanta is a full-time caregiver to her mother and an advocate for those who take care of loved ones.
The Crostenbergs care for Judy’s 91-year-old mother, June Prucha, and bring a rural component that highlights the challenges for caring for someone not in an urban area flush with doctors, grocery stores, pharmacies and public transportation. Prucha lives in her own home next door to the Crostenbergs, although the barn and a cattle pen are wedged between the two houses.
“Here you have to rely on someone to take you grocery shopping or get your prescriptions or take you to the doctor’s office,” Judy said. “There’s just nothing out here. And (June) says that if we weren’t here she couldn’t live in her home. She’d likely be in assisted living in Richland Center or Viroqua.”
The Crostenbergs and Prucha are the epitome of rural. They live in the Kickapoo School District, have Viola phone numbers, are protected by the La Farge Fire Department and have Hillsboro addresses, even though the city is 20 miles to the northeast. Their homes on Cherry Valley Road are also located at the end of the power line just off Over the Hill Drive and surrounded by hamlets like Ash Ridge, Bloom City and Yuba.
Championing a mission
According to SCAN, more than 43 million Americans provide unpaid care to loved ones. The situations vary and can run the economic and social spectrum. SCAN, whose mission is to “advance a coordinated and easily navigated system of high-quality services for older adults that preserve dignity and independence,” is bringing to light issues such as daily needs, managing chronic illnesses, finances and housing for Americans who want to live independently as they age.
“Caregiving provides essential support to those who are dearest in our lives, and it also helps us think about what we want for our own aging,” said Dr. Bruce Chernof, president and CEO of the SCAN Foundation. “These are crucial conversations that don’t happen often enough.”
The float, an imaginative take on “my home is my castle,” will be seen by thousands in person Wednesday morning, with an estimated 37 million people, or about seven times the population of Wisconsin, watching the 131st parade on television. The parade also will include the University of Wisconsin Marching Band, since the Badgers’ football team will play in the Rose Bowl game later in the day.
The Crostenbergs, however, accepted the invitation to Pasadena just as the college football season was getting underway and had no idea they’d be among so many Wisconsinites there this week.
In August, the Crostenbergs, who have a niece who works for the SCAN Foundation, were asked whether they wanted to come and help decorate the float. But a month later, while vacationing in Hayward, they received a call asking if they wanted to also ride on the float as a way to represent baby boomers and non-urban caregivers. They pulled the trigger on spending over $400 for two tickets to the Rose Bowl game a few weeks ago. Their daughter, Julie Fraser, who lives just up the road from her parents and grandmother, will care for Prucha while the Crostenbergs are away.
“Mobility is more and more becoming an issue, but most days she’s really good,” Judy said of her mother. “For 91 she does very well.”
‘I belong here’
Prucha was born in Milwaukee, where her father drove a streetcar. But her grandfather was a farmer, and in the early 1930s, when Prucha was a toddler, the family moved to Richland County. Prucha was among the 15 graduates in 1945 from West Lima High School and then moved to Madison, where she worked for Red Dot Foods on East Washington Avenue and later as a payroll supervisor for General Telephone Wisconsin. She and her late husband finished building their home in Richland County in 1983, but they also had a condo in Cherokee Hills on Madison’s North Side as June didn’t retire from the phone company until 1988.
“I belong here. I’ve just got to be close to the family,” June said while seated in her living room adorned with family photos. “I’ve been pretty lucky. I’ve had good health.”
Prucha rarely drives her Cadillac, continues to grow flowers and tomatoes in an elevated garden, and does her own cooking and cleaning. The Crostenbergs’ border collie, Angel, is a frequent visitor and is rewarded by Prucha with doggy beef sticks. Judy and Jerry help her shop, take her to appointments and make sure she hasn’t fallen.
“They watch me like a hawk,” Prucha said. “I try to be as independent as I can, and I try not to pester them. They’ve been so good to me. I’m thankful. I really am.”
Judy grew up on Lacy Road, then in the town of Fitchburg, and remembers when there was a stop sign at Fish Hatchery Road and what is now the Beltline. Jerry grew up on Madison’s East Side, and in 1970, a year after he and Judy graduated from high school, they married. Jerry has worked as an activity director for a nursing home, is a first responder and worked for years as a nurse for the Veterans Administration in Beaver Dam. Judy, who was born on the farm before her parents moved to Madison when she was a year old, spent 30 years working for John Knox Presbytery in Richland Center. The couple has lived on the farm, purchased by Judy’s grandfather in 1947, since 1988.
“We’re in a real Amish community and they believe each generation cares for all generations, and that’s really what it takes in a rural setting,” Judy said. “If you don’t have family, you really have to look at alternatives.”
Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.