Madison police arrested a 73-year-old panhandler who falsely claims his house burned down after continued efforts to move the man from a busy median failed.
Police say officers have tried to educate Richard Caucutt, of Madison, about the city's controversial law that effectively bans panhandling on medians and terraces of major streets.
Officers gave him a pamphlet and ticketed him in the past, but Caucutt continued to sit in his yard chair in the median near East Washington Avenue and North Blair Street.
Police arrested him Sunday around 12:30 p.m.
Caucutt holds a sign that reads "Disabled vet, Lost all in fire, Please anything helps," even though police say he lives in an undamaged home near his panhandling site. He has told officers he is a retired federal employee on a pension.
Police received complaints about Caucutt from nearby residents and business owners that ranged from urinating in a nearby parking lot to leaving trash behind to causing traffic issues by walking out into moving traffic to ask for money.
Asked by police why he continues to panhandle in a place where he's been told time and again to stop, the man had no response. He was assessed the maximum fine of $439.
Madison City Council approved the law in February 2017. It took effect in April of that year and Police Chief Mike Koval said it appeared to have the "desired outcome."
Critics of the law at the time it was passed claimed city officials were callous and violating people’s rights, while supporters say it was needed for the safety of panhandlers and motorists.