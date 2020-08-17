You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panel on hate, domestic terrorism to be held Wednesday
0 comments
top story

Panel on hate, domestic terrorism to be held Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Masood Akhtar

Masoon Akhtar is the founder and president of We Are Many - United Against Hate, which will be hosting a panel on hate crimes and domestic terrorism Wednesday. 

 EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Local nonprofit We Are Many — United Against Hate will host an online discussion Wednesday on hate crimes, domestic terrorism and right-wing extremists.

Panelists for the event are Daryl Johnson, owner of DT Analytics, and Brian Levin, a professor at California State University, San Bernardino. They are experts on domestic terrorism and hate crimes, respectively. 

Those watching will also hear from a victim of a hate crime, Toshiana Northington, and a former white nationalist, Derek Barsaleau. 

The Zoom conference will be moderated by NBC 15 news anchor John Stofflet. 

Founder and president of We Are Many — United Against Hate Masood Akhtar said in a statement that U.S. Attorney General William Barr has created a task force on left-wing extremists, but has been "reluctant" to pursue the threat of right wing extremists. The discussion Wednesday will in part explore why that is. 

The event is at 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration can be completed online

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics