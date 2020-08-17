Panel on hate, domestic terrorism to be held Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local nonprofit We Are Many — United Against Hate will host an online discussion Wednesday on hate crimes, domestic terrorism and right-wing extremists.

Panelists for the event are Daryl Johnson, owner of DT Analytics, and Brian Levin, a professor at California State University, San Bernardino. They are experts on domestic terrorism and hate crimes, respectively.

Those watching will also hear from a victim of a hate crime, Toshiana Northington, and a former white nationalist, Derek Barsaleau.

The Zoom conference will be moderated by NBC 15 news anchor John Stofflet.

Founder and president of We Are Many — United Against Hate Masood Akhtar said in a statement that U.S. Attorney General William Barr has created a task force on left-wing extremists, but has been "reluctant" to pursue the threat of right wing extremists. The discussion Wednesday will in part explore why that is.

The event is at 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration can be completed online.

