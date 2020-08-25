Panel hiring the next Madison police chief announces more opportunities for public input

Former chief Mike Koval abruptly retired in late September after voicing frustration in recent years with what he saw as the City Council's lack of support for the department, including their decisions not to fulfill his requests for more officers. The outspoken Koval — an approximately 30-year veteran of the department who served as chief since 2014 — had also become a lightening rod for department critics unhappy with a string of seven officer-involved fatal shootings beginning in 2012, as well as other high-profile police arrests caught on bystander video.

Acting chief Vic Wahl is not interested in the permanent position.

The Sept. 17 town hall meeting will be the final public opportunity to provide input, according to the board, but it will continue to take comments via e-mail, telephone message and the mail.

PFC attorney Jenna Rousseau said the board's plan is to stop taking applications for the chief position on Sept. 14, conduct its first round of interviews in mid-October and finalist interviews in mid-November. Once it has a slate of finalists, the board said it will again seek public input.