Panel hiring the next Madison police chief announces more opportunities for public input

The Madison citizens board in charge of hiring a new police chief on Tuesday announced a series of additional ways for residents to provide input on the selection.
The Police and Fire Commission had to cancel four in-person listening session in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic, but held two online sessions last month to hear from community groups. The board has retained the Police Executive Research Forum, or PERF, for $30,499 to help identify candidates.
On Sept. 12 and 17, the board will conduct virtual town hall meetings; more information on how to participate can be found at cityofmadison.com/PFC. It's also launched a community survey at surveymonkey.com/r/G923DNG.
Board members will also take calls from the public during radio shows on the Spanish-language La Movida radio (WLMV-FM 94.5 and AM 1480) on Aug. 31 from 9-10 a.m. and WORT-FM (89.9) on Sept. 1 from noon to 1 p.m.
The PFC is working with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-affiliated Local Voices Network, which brings small groups of people together around an internet-connected digital recording system to discuss local issues. For dates and information on that effort, visit lvn.org/PFC.
Former chief Mike Koval abruptly retired in late September after voicing frustration in recent years with what he saw as the City Council's lack of support for the department, including their decisions not to fulfill his requests for more officers. The outspoken Koval — an approximately 30-year veteran of the department who served as chief since 2014 — had also become a lightening rod for department critics unhappy with a string of seven officer-involved fatal shootings beginning in 2012, as well as other high-profile police arrests caught on bystander video.
Acting chief Vic Wahl is not interested in the permanent position.
The Sept. 17 town hall meeting will be the final public opportunity to provide input, according to the board, but it will continue to take comments via e-mail, telephone message and the mail.
PFC attorney Jenna Rousseau said the board's plan is to stop taking applications for the chief position on Sept. 14, conduct its first round of interviews in mid-October and finalist interviews in mid-November. Once it has a slate of finalists, the board said it will again seek public input.
Rousseau said the board hopes to make its choice in late November or early December and, pending the the completion of a background investigation, announce it by the end of the year.
With police killings of Black people forcing a nationwide reevaluation of police practices, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in July called on the PFC to make its selection by early October, but she has little control over the course of the group's work.
Under a more than century-old Wisconsin law aimed at removing political influence from the management of police and fire departments, city police and fire commissions are responsible for hiring police and fire chiefs, overseeing the hiring process for other police and fire personnel, and promotions in both departments.
