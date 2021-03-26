Pandemic spurs massive growth in curbside pickup, delivery for food pantries

The demand for delivery services has grown during the pandemic, said Mary Schmelzer, driver services co-manager for the nonprofit Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Dane County.

“The adaptations these agencies have made since COVID-19 has hit our community have allowed them to not only serve their existing clients, but also to serve the hundreds of new clients who are calling for their assistance, and to do so adhering to social distancing,” she said.

“It’s such a nichey thing and it’s so needed,” she added. “Because there are just so many people that either are homebound or they’re constricted in other ways economically.”

Food Bridge is a partnership with NewBridge Madison, local food pantries and RSVP. The program was created to deliver healthy food once a month to low-income, homebound seniors. Now it delivers up to once a week to some of its clients. With its 140 volunteers, it serves nearly 300 older adults.

In fall 2019, when FoodBridge started, it only served about 30 people, said its marketing manager David Wilson. “Then when the pandemic picked up, that’s when our numbers kind of exploded.”

Wilson said he’s been amazed at how many people have been looking to help those in need during the pandemic.