Pandemic pause: A quiet summer not the norm for amusement ride operators

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALMOND — The Tilt-A-Whirl hasn’t spun since last fall.

The Zero Gravity ride is idle, along with the bumper cars, a giant slide and Pharaoh’s Fury, an Egyptian-themed ship on a massive pendulum.

The Bumble Bee Bop remains packed away, too. It normally allows children to fantasize as they travel in a circle while piloting one of the undulating, airborne plastic insects.

Chip Kedrowicz, owner and president of Rainbow Valley Rides, can relate to his young customers.

Imagination is about all he has left this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out most of his business and that of other amusement operators who travel the fair and festival circuit.

“I never thought in a million years that our season would be canceled,” Kedrowicz said. “I never thought it would get to this point and this extreme where you wouldn’t be able to operate. But obviously it has.”