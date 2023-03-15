Madison and Dane County announced on Wednesday that the CORE 2.0 program, which offered rental assistance using federal funds during the pandemic, will stop accepting applications on May 31, due to low remaining funds.

Eviction Diversion and Defense Partnership services for renters and landlords will continue.

Launched in 2021, CORE's goal was to help households facing financial hardship caused by the pandemic and to help people maintain stable housing. It was funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

“Housing challenges, already daunting before the pandemic, became even more so as residents lost income and endured economic burdens," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. "We attempted to use every resource at our disposal to prevent the threat of large-scale housing insecurity and the federal resources through CORE were able to keep many people stably housed."

According to the announcement, the CORE Program distributed more than $75 million in direct financial assistance benefits to more than 19,000 renter households.

A full list of locations offering in-person application assistance is available at www.danecore.org.