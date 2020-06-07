Pandemic brings twice the pain to nonprofit fundraising

The online experience “is in your backyard, your neighborhood, your work campus, a local park, or wherever else you can gather safely on October 24,” Panico said in an email. “We will utilize an app and social media to bring an engaging, energizing experience right to you.”

Not being able to bring people together face to face isn’t the only thing hurting fundraising, she said in an interview: The surge in unemployment due to business reductions and closures also stings.

Komen’s event includes “peer-to-peer” fundraising in which walkers reach out to friends for donations. “So that will certainly be hindered because of so many individuals being unemployed,” Pacino said. “Folks aren’t going to have discretionary income like in past years.”

Business sponsorship is also taking a big hit. “A lot of our sponsoring businesses have been gravely affected and so organizations and businesses that would ordinarily be proud sponsors are going to have to make that hard decision to not give,” she said.

Registration fees brought in money, too, and with the walk going online, some participants will take a year off since being in the big crowd was what made it special.