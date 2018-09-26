An unattended pan on a stove in a Sun Prairie apartment caused a fire that resulted in $20,000 in damage, but nobody was injured.
The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Keller Drive, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies and firefighters from the Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to the structure fire, with the residents able to safely get out of the second-floor apartment.
The Red Cross was assisting the displaced family.
The cause of the fire is not under suspicious, officials said.