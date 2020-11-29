Palpitating for pregnancies, finding and telling stories along the way

More than business

The wind was relentless on the day of our visit to the Haacks, which coincided, on purpose, with the arrival of Bill Stork of the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic. Stork has a way with words and is able to tell a story with the same efficiency of his pregnancy checks on the Haacks’ heifers. Stork roamed the farm with a plastic glove that covered most of his right arm and determined that eight of the nine cows he examined were pregnant. Had he been in a hurry, he could have been in and out of the barns in maybe a half-hour. But his visit lasted nearly two.

When Stork visits the farm every other Thursday, it’s more than just a shoulder-deep affair on the business end of a cow. This is when Ryan Haack and Stork swap stories, discuss the finer points of a good nap and talk of their writing.

“That’s why I enjoy his visits every two weeks,” Haack said. “We do more than preg checks.”

Haack has journaled, primarily for himself, about his travels and his experiences on the farm, which is bounded by tree lines and Interstate 94 between Cottage Grove and Deerfield. For Stork, the visits nurture a friendship and provide rich material for some of the 180 stories he has published in three books. His latest, “I Have Never Failed,” was released last month.