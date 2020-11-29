Palpations for pregnancies, finding and telling stories along the way

TOWN OF DEERFIELD — No one would blame Ryan Haack for walking away.
The days begin with a 5 a.m. alarm and end 18 to 19 hours later. Seven days a week.
There are cows to milk and feed, manure to haul, machinery to repair, bills to pay.
Haack, 45, spent a year doing volunteer work in Zimbabwe, has traveled to Thailand and Japan, hiked in Nepal and has completed two Ironman competitions. But this 260-acre dairy farm with 300 animals, 105 of which need milking twice a day, is where Haack has found peace, satisfaction and a livelihood.
The former Marshall High School wrestler and UW-River Falls graduate, with a degree in animal science, knows he is fortunate to continue the family farm his father, Jim, at the age of 21, purchased in 1970 for about the cost of a new silo today.
“The ’70s were a lot more forgiving than they are today,” Jim Haack, 71, said, as we stood outside the barn, its foundation built more than 100 years ago of locally cut stone. “We’re making it, though.”
Farms of the size operated by the Haacks are disappearing at a rapid rate as margins dwindle, prices fluctuate, output barely covers input costs and younger generations opt out for more stable paychecks. The pandemic has also forced many agricultural commodity prices lower as demand has waned.
More than business
The wind was relentless on the day of our visit to the Haacks, which coincided, on purpose, with the arrival of Bill Stork of the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic. Stork has a way with words and is able to tell a story with the same efficiency of his pregnancy checks on the Haacks’ heifers. Stork roamed the farm with a plastic glove that covered most of his right arm and determined that eight of the nine cows he examined were pregnant. Had he been in a hurry, he could have been in and out of the barns in maybe a half-hour. But his visit lasted nearly two.
When Stork visits the farm every other Thursday, it’s more than just a shoulder-deep affair on the business end of a cow. This is when Ryan Haack and Stork swap stories, discuss the finer points of a good nap and talk of their writing.
“That’s why I enjoy his visits every two weeks,” Haack said. “We do more than preg checks.”
Haack has journaled, primarily for himself, about his travels and his experiences on the farm, which is bounded by tree lines and Interstate 94 between Cottage Grove and Deerfield. For Stork, the visits nurture a friendship and provide rich material for some of the 180 stories he has published in three books. His latest, “I Have Never Failed,” was released last month.
“That theme sews together the stories in this book so completely. When I look back I realized that the enormous majority of those stories, in some way, shape or form, get back to resilience,” said Stork. “This farm, in my mind, is also a monument of the way things ought to be.”
A writer’s evolution
Stork has been collecting stories for decades. In 2010 he started writing a weekly column for the Lake Mills Leader, Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent as a way to raise the profile of his Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic. In the past six years he has put them into three books through Little Creek Press near Mineral Point. The first, “Stepping from Herriot’s Shadow,” was published in 2014, with “In Herriot’s Shadow” coming out two years later. Both titles pay homage to James Herriot, a British veterinarian and writer whom Stork deeply admires.
He also draws inspiration from John Boy Walton, a character played by Richard Thomas, who would close out each episode of the 1970s TV drama “The Waltons” by writing in his journal. Stork is also enamored with the real-life rural writings of Wisconsin author and Wisconsin State Journal columnist Michael Perry and in many respects has mimicked Perry’s approach.
“I thought, ‘I know those people,’” Stork said of Perry’s profiles. “Almost no one is not interesting.”
In “I Have Never Failed” — a title derived from Thomas Edison’s famous assertion that he hadn’t failed but rather “found 10,000 ways that won’t work” — Stork takes the reader on a tour of western Jefferson and eastern Dane counties. There are beers at Tyranena Brewing Co. with owner Rob Larson, a hike in Korth County Park, and a run-in with Sweetie, a 16-year-old Persian cat “with an unruly mane” who “is the feline equivalent of that old lady who lost her filter,” Stork writes on page 213. He also writes of contrasts, like when his morning includes a trip to a Milford farm where the cows are milked by robotics and another three miles away where a dozen cows are milked by hand into buckets.
He’s considering a podcast, and his new book also includes QR codes for each of the last five chapters that when scanned take readers to You Tube videos of stories Stork has told at live Moth storytelling events.
“A veterinarian is uniquely situated to observe human behavior in the presence of beloved and vulnerable animals, and Bill Stork’s essays regularly reflect this perspective,” Perry wrote last week in an e-mail. “But ‘veterinarian author’ is insufficient shorthand for the writer Stork has become. When he steps outside the clinic and barn and into the broader world, reporting simply as a citizen ... a neighbor ... a friend, his tales and observations are delivered with essential detail, gentle good humor, sincerity, and — all of us animals can use more humans like this — a clear-eyed acknowledgement of his own imperfections and vulnerabilities.”
True to the spirit of his book, Stork, a Decatur, Illinois, native, also admits his failures. He speaks of repeating his first year of vet school and of his first marriage that ended in divorce. The book also has the story of his first date with his now wife, Sheila; taking an Illinois friend known as the “Pike County Jesus” to his first game at Lambeau Field; and a talk with Ryan Haack’s mother, Kathy Haack, about quilting. Nearly 11 pages are dedicated to proper napping techniques, something perfected out of necessity by Ryan Haack.
“Ryan has worked a 40-hour week by lunch on Wednesday,” Stork writes. “He naps to survive.”
After graduating from the University of Illinois with his degree in veterinary medicine in 1992, Stork landed a job in Lake Mills. At that time, 100% of his work was with large farm animals. Today, they represent just 3% of his calls. But it doesn’t mean he’s not busy. Stork, who purchased the clinic in 1994 and on June 16 will have lived more than half of his life in Wisconsin, is in the midst of planning a $650,000 expansion project at his clinic, which will almost assuredly provide more fodder for his columns and books.
“Half of those (stories) are a celebration of people that I meet and get to deal with as a veterinarian,” Stork said of his past writings. “I’m always trying to write towards an idea but no matter what I end up writing, it’s always about people.”
And Ryan Haack is about as good of a subject as can be found.
When he trained for Ironman competitions in 2008 and 2010, part of his regimen included going on quick runs with a 75-pound logging chain draped over his shoulders as the manure spreader was being filled. He is in partnership on the farm with his father, inseminates his cows on his own and at one point considered taking a job in Siberia to help run a Russian dairy operation. He turned it down but continues to bathe in early mornings, cows, feedings, births and visits from an inquisitive country vet. A picture of his barn graces the cover of Stork’s second book.
“It’s just something that gets in you that’s hard to stop doing,” Haack said as we stood over his manure pit on the north end of a cow barn equipped with waterbeds. “But I always think, well, what if today was my last day and I knew we were selling our cows tomorrow. I don’t know if I could do it. To realize that last day is just hard to imagine.”
Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.
