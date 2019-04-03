The co-owner of a planned coffee shop in Downtown Madison said she was told by her landlord that she was allowed to paint the brick outside of the 135-year-old building -- a move that sparked shock among some residents and local preservationists.
The black paint was applied to the former Sacred Feather hat shop at 417 State St. on March 19, and removed a few days later under city order. Mallory Orr, the co-owner of the building's future tenant, Grace Coffee Co., said the removal doesn't appear to have damaged the facade.
"It was genuinely just a mistake," Orr said. "You don't know what you don't know."
The building is not designated historic by the city, state or federal governments, but is in a city urban design district that requires property owners to get permission from the Urban Design Commission before making changes. Orr said she checked to make sure 417 State wasn't a historic structure, but wasn't aware of the design district designation.
"We had no intention of breaking any rules," she said.
Orr said the building's owner, listed as SCK Investment of Fitchburg in city property records, said it was OK to paint the stone-and-Cream-City-brick front. SCK bought the building about a year ago. The company's agent, Xianjing "Christine" Shan, declined to discuss the building in a brief phone call Wednesday.
"I don't want to talk about it, but thank you for your call," she said before the line went dead.
The building at 417 State is one of the last structures built as homes on State Street. It housed the Sacred Feather for 48 years before its closing last year.
Its painting last month spurred city Landmarks Commission chairman Stuart Levitan to raise the possibility of including the property in a larger State Street historic district.
It's not a new idea. The area was deemed eligible for national historic status in the mid-1990s, but never implemented after property owners objected to the plan.
The city's 2012 Downtown plan recommends consideration of national and local districts for State Street. The first would make tax credits available for building preservation; the latter is more "focused on property protections," according to city preservation planner Heather Bailey, and would come with more regulation.
Orr said she and her fiance hope to open Grace Coffee this month, and painted the front black because "we wanted to go with kind of a trendy color." She said the business is aimed at college students and other young people and will have a lot of black and white for its color scheme.
She said the business will offer food but not alcohol, and that it is not affiliated with any other coffee businesses in the United States with the same name.