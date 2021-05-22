 Skip to main content
Paddle & Portage race returns with new route
Paddle & Portage race returns with new route

2019 Paddle and Portage (copy)

Paddle & Portage participants Chris Iglar, left, and Chris Thompson make their way past the state Capitol in 2019. The iconic race is returning, with a new route, after being canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

After a one-year pandemic hiatus, the Isthmus Paddle & Portage race is returning with a new route.

The 41st annual race, in which competitors -- many in wacky costumes -- paddle, walk, then paddle some more, is scheduled for June 19.

According to a street use permit application to be considered this week, the race will start at 9:30 a.m. from Tenney Park Beach and will not feature the traditional portage through Downtown streets.

Contestants will paddle out into Lake Mendota and return to the boat landing just east of the Yahara River. They then must carry their boats about a third of a mile across Sherman Avenue before returning to the water to paddle the remainder of the channel and across Lake Monona to finish at Olbrich Park Beach.

Canoeists, stand-up paddleboarders and kayakers will each start together in waves.

One of several key fundraising events for the alternative weekly Isthmus newspaper, the 41st annual race was cancelled last year as the paper paused publication and switched to a nonprofit model.

