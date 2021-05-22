Paddle & Portage race returns with new route

After a one-year pandemic hiatus, the Isthmus Paddle & Portage race is returning with a new route.

The 41st annual race, in which competitors -- many in wacky costumes -- paddle, walk, then paddle some more, is scheduled for June 19.

Know Your Madisonian: Maker of traditional guitars ships them to musicians across the globe Todd Cambio has built close to 300 guitars in the 17 years since he founded Fraulini Guitar Co., and gave it his grandmother's maiden name.

According to a street use permit application to be considered this week, the race will start at 9:30 a.m. from Tenney Park Beach and will not feature the traditional portage through Downtown streets.

Contestants will paddle out into Lake Mendota and return to the boat landing just east of the Yahara River. They then must carry their boats about a third of a mile across Sherman Avenue before returning to the water to paddle the remainder of the channel and across Lake Monona to finish at Olbrich Park Beach.

Canoeists, stand-up paddleboarders and kayakers will each start together in waves.

One of several key fundraising events for the alternative weekly Isthmus newspaper, the 41st annual race was cancelled last year as the paper paused publication and switched to a nonprofit model.

