Paddle and Portage draws hundreds for competition and fun

Sporting leftover grass skirts and leis from a recent luau-themed birthday party, Melanie and Ray Freeman waited with their rented canoe Saturday morning at Tenney Park Beach for the frenzy that would soon begin in Lake Mendota.

The Waterford couple was participating for the first time in Madison's long-running Paddle and Portage event with a couple hundred other paddlers from around the state, country and world.

"I just happened to look at the Our Wisconsin magazine this past weekend and I saw the race advertising on it," Ray Freeman, 61, said. "And I told my wife – I left her a note when she went to work in the morning – and said, 'We need to do this.'"

Combining Melanie's Hawaiian heritage and Ray growing up in the South, the Freemans settled on the team name "Aloha Y'all."

"We're looking forward to it. I turned 60 this year, and he's trying to kill me," Melanie Freeman joked about her husband. "We did a mud run and now we're doing this."

By the race's start, temperatures sat in the mid-60s with sunshine reflecting off calm waters, making for beautiful weather, said event director Ryan Richards. This year's Paddle and Portage had 269 participants. The large majority joined the casual, untimed portion of the event, while a smaller group competed in a timed race.

Turnout was more than double last year's, Richards said, after Paddle and Portage took 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're fortunate to be able to do this event," he said. "It's fun and probably one of the longest-standing events in the city of Madison."

This year's route had the paddlers — equipped with kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards — go out a mile in Lake Monona before turning around and returning to Tenney Park. The participants then ran a ¾-mile portage through park. Finally, they launched again in the Yahara River for a 2-mile paddle down the river, across Lake Monona and finishing in Olbrich Park.

While the event has traditionally started in James Madison Park and had paddlers lug their watercraft around Capitol Square, Richards said Tenney Park — where last year's Paddle and Portage was held also — is a great spot. It offered more parking, allowed participants easier access to drop off equipment and avoided a portage around the road construction at the intersection of John Nolen Drive and Blair, Williamson and Wilson streets, he said.

Despite the different venue, dressed-up participants still brought the typical whimsy of Paddle and Portage.

Madison native Amanda Dedo stood by her 17-foot Wenonah canoe and waited for her partner before the event started. Dressed as Ursula from "The Little Mermaid," Dedo kept watch for Ariel to arrive.

"It's my 6-foot-4, very thin brother," she said of her canoe partner. "He's wearing a pink Victoria's Secret bra for the top, so it'll be good."

While Dedo has taken part in Paddle and Portage for several years — wearing a variety of costumes — Chicago resident Tim Drane prepped a canoe with his wife Heidi for the couple's "first and last" time participating.

Tim Drane attended Madison's West High School in the 80s during the early years of Paddle and Portage, which began in 1980, before moving to Chicago. He made the event a bucket list item, prompting the couple to travel to Madison for the weekend.

"We're kind of pretty much athletes," Tim Drane joked. "After, I'll probably get drunk at the Memorial Union ... because I'm going to earn it."

From even further away, UW-Madison graduate students Nicole Fischer and Charlotte Vanhecke — of Germany and Belgium, respectively — also took a laidback approach to Paddle and Portage.

"We're not competitive people," Vanhecke said. "We're just going to head to the middle of the lake and just lie down probably."

