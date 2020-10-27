 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Packers announce $250,000 in social justice grants for nonprofits in Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee
0 comments
alert top story

Packers announce $250,000 in social justice grants for nonprofits in Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee

{{featured_button_text}}

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday announced five grants totaling $250,000 are going to nonprofit organizations in Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee as part of the team's "ongoing pledge to support social justice and racial equity."

The nonprofits are Leaders Igniting Transformation in Milwaukee, Building Our Future and the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund in Kenosha, 100 Black Men of Madison and the Urban League of Greater Madison, according to the announcement on the Packers' website. Each of the organizations will get $50,000.

"Our players and the Packers organization remain committed to doing our part to address the pervasive issues of racial inequality and social justice in our communities," Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This is the third year the team has financially supported social justice work in Wisconsin. 

The five grants are in addition to the $150,000 in grants the Packers gave to Milwaukee-based Sherman Phoenix and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee earlier this year. Murphy and his wife, Laurie, personally made donations totaling $250,000 to several groups in Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee.

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics