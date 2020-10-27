Packers announce $250,000 in social justice grants for nonprofits in Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday announced five grants totaling $250,000 are going to nonprofit organizations in Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee as part of the team's "ongoing pledge to support social justice and racial equity."
The nonprofits are Leaders Igniting Transformation in Milwaukee, Building Our Future and the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund in Kenosha, 100 Black Men of Madison and the Urban League of Greater Madison, according to the announcement on the Packers' website. Each of the organizations will get $50,000.
"Our players and the Packers organization remain committed to doing our part to address the pervasive issues of racial inequality and social justice in our communities," Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said.
This is the third year the team has financially supported social justice work in Wisconsin.
The five grants are in addition to the $150,000 in grants the Packers gave to Milwaukee-based Sherman Phoenix and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee earlier this year. Murphy and his wife, Laurie, personally made donations totaling $250,000 to several groups in Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee.
