Owners of unstable Downtown Madison building sued for failing to pay utility bills

Madison Gas and Electric is suing the owners of a Downtown building that's been deemed unsafe for more than $200,000 in unpaid utility bills.

The action filed against four LLCs and Gregory Rice, of Stoughton, comes about a month after the city's Plan Commission approved demolishing the building at 131 W. Wilson St. that for years had been home to Paisan's restaurant.

MGE is seeking $220,752.75, plus attorneys fees and other costs that might accrue while the lawsuit plays out, but does not say how long the owners have been failing to pay their bills.

MGE spokesperson Steve Schultz said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

The Madison Plan Commission approved the demolition permit for the 12-story building on June 27 after eight months of disagreement over its condition.

Terrence Wall of Wilson Street Redevelopment hopes to eventually replace the building with a 14-story commercial and residential structure.

The Wilson Street building dates to 1971. Rice said in May that the building was "in danger of immediate collapse," a claim city officials originally said was unfounded. City building inspector Matt Tucker said in June, however, that the building "has reached the end of its useful lifespan."

In June, the building's owners were found in contempt by a Dane County judge for failing to perform inspections, and the building was ordered closed on June 6 for the third time since September after a failure to comply with city inspection requirements.

Wilson Street Redevelopment subsequently hired an engineering consulting firm that produced a two-page "preliminary structural condition assessment" that recommended the building be evacuated and stay unoccupied until the façade can be fully stabilized and further evaluated, and the structure of the lower parking garage, now supported by about 3,200 metal posts, is repaired.