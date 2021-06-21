‘OWN IT: Building Black Wealth’ aims to remedy racial wealth disparities within Madison homeownership

All families and staff will have access to the free educational program, where they will work with a bank to evaluate if they are in a position to buy. Afterwards, first-time home buyers who have not owned a home for the last three or more years may qualify to apply for down payment funds to go towards the purchase of a single family or two-unit home. The grant’s funds will are provided by financial contributions from community members, large corporations, and associates within the real estate industry.

The initiative’s down payment funds won’t have restrictions such as geography borders or income limits, something Sara Alvarado, co-creator of OWN IT and the Alvarado Real Estate Group, said differs from constraints applied to similar government-led funds. Government-supplied down payment funds can often be difficult to navigate, Alvarado said, with specific restrictions on how the funds should be used and who can even qualify.