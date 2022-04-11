 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overturned semi-truck results in Hwy. 59 closure near Albany, WisDOT says

State Highway 59, just east of the village of Albany in Green County, closed down Monday afternoon following a crash that resulted in an overturned semi-truck, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. 

The highway is closed in both directions, WisDOT said, and traffic is being detoured using County Highways E and C, as well as State Highway 104. 

WisDOT has yet to release further details about the crash.

Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories

One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.

It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.

For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.

I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.

More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.

But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future. 

That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.

