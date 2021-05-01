Overture to bring back Broadway in the fall

Broadway shows and national acts are relaunching tours in the fall, and Overture already has announced much of its 2021-22 lineup.

Touring Broadway productions coming to Overture include the rescheduled “Come From Away” in late September and “Fiddler on the Roof” in November.

“Mean Girls” comes to the Overture Hall stage in January, “Hairspray” in February and “The Prom” in March. In May and June, respectively, are “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Ain’t Too Proud.” And “Hamilton” is scheduled to return, by popular demand, in August 2022.

Overture will announce other touring acts for its fall/winter season of the “Overture Presents” series on May 10.

About 6,500 people who had bought season subscriptions to Overture’s Broadway shows when the pandemic struck have held on to their spots for 2021-22 — and another 3,600 are on a waiting list to possibly join them as subscribers when ticket sales resume, Sauers said.

“That is a testament to people’s interest and their faith in us, I hope,” he said.