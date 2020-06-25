Overture Center to stay closed through November, suspending CEO search

Overture Center announced Thursday it will stay closed through November, while many of its resident companies reached out to patrons with plans to cancel their fall seasons or move programming online.
In a "preservation plan" to move forward under COVID-19 restrictions, Overture officials said the financial impact of the pandemic for its fiscal year, which ends Tuesday, will be in the millions.
"The uncertainty of this pandemic means that we need to consider several short- and long-term scenarios as we make our plans," Betty Harris Custer, Overture Center board chair, said in a statement. "We need to be nimble, yet we must be positioned for success. We are doing everything we can to secure a positive future for Overture and our employees.”
Last week, Overture said it had reduced its staff by 60% over the summer in response to the pandemic.
The center has been closed since March 13, with all performances and other activities suspended.
Because of COVID-19, most touring shows are not happening this fall, preventing Overture from presenting its 2020-21 season lineup unveiled optimistically on April 13.
Overture is also suspending its search for a new CEO following the death in December of Sandra Gajic, 66, who had served as president and CEO of Overture Center for 14 months.
"It is not viable to bring on a new leader in our current situation," Ruth Purcell, Overture's interim vice president of sales & marketing, said in a statement. "We plan to revive the search when the time is right. The Board of Directors has put its trust in the experienced Executive Team to lead the organization."
Purcell said that while there will be no public performances this fall, the center is exploring the possibility of holiday programming in December.
"We will follow city, state and national guidelines and will reopen when it is safe to do so," the statement said.
While the building will be "essentially closed," Overture's mission will continue. "A lesson learned during this period is that Overture’s mission and community impacts extend beyond a building," Purcell said.
Overture, 201 State St., will continue to support its 10 resident arts companies, many of which also put out statements Thursday cancelling their fall seasons.
"By working together, we hope to ensure Overture can maintain its central role in the artistic ecosystem of our community," Purcell said.
Some programs will be presented online, including gallery exhibits, Cocktails with Tim and Karra and Kids in the Rotunda performances.
Purcell said Overture, funded in part by a percentage of the city's room tax, which has fallen significantly with the decline in travel, has reduced overhead expenditures by more than 60%.
'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Lion King,' 'Chicago' among Broadway lineup for Overture Center's 2020-21 season
Overture's calling its suspension of performances and other programming an "intermission."
"We are very grateful to our employees, our patrons and subscribers for their support to weather the past three months,” Chris Vogel, Overture's chief financial and operating officer, said in the statement. “We know that more support will be needed moving forward, and fundraising will continue to be essential during the Intermission to meet our responsibilities and mission to the community.”
Ticketholders for Overture Presents and Broadway at Overture will be contacted about individual performance status and options as shows confirm their changes.
Overture officials plan to hold an online meeting with media Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
