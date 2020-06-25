Overture Center to stay closed through November, suspending CEO search

"It is not viable to bring on a new leader in our current situation," Ruth Purcell, Overture's interim vice president of sales & marketing, said in a statement. "We plan to revive the search when the time is right. The Board of Directors has put its trust in the experienced Executive Team to lead the organization."

Purcell said that while there will be no public performances this fall, the center is exploring the possibility of holiday programming in December.

"We will follow city, state and national guidelines and will reopen when it is safe to do so," the statement said.

While the building will be "essentially closed," Overture's mission will continue. "A lesson learned during this period is that Overture’s mission and community impacts extend beyond a building," Purcell said.

Overture, 201 State St., will continue to support its 10 resident arts companies, many of which also put out statements Thursday cancelling their fall seasons.

"By working together, we hope to ensure Overture can maintain its central role in the artistic ecosystem of our community," Purcell said.

Some programs will be presented online, including gallery exhibits, Cocktails with Tim and Karra and Kids in the Rotunda performances.