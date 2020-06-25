Overture Center to stay closed at least through November, suspending CEO search

With losses of more than $7 million and 60 percent of its staff laid off or furloughed, Overture Center announced Thursday that it won’t reopen until December at the earliest.
During a Zoom meeting with media Thursday, Chris Vogel, Overture's chief financial and operating officer, detailed the financial impact of the pandemic for the center's fiscal year, which ends Tuesday.
Vogel said in a typical budget year, Overture, which closed March 13 due to COVID-19, sees revenue between $20 and $25 million.
Last week, Overture said it had reduced its staff of 90 over the summer. Thursday, officials said they've also cut overhead expenditures by more than 60%. Overture is funded in part by a percentage of the city's room tax, which has fallen significantly with the decline in travel.
"We're prioritizing the safety of our people above everything else," Vogel said. "We won't reopen until we can ensure the safety of our people, our patrons, and the performances. We've made all these decisions to ensure that there's an Overture to come back to."
Tim Sauers, Overture's vice president of programming and engagement, said that because of COVID-19, touring Broadway shows aren't traveling the country this fall. Therefore, Overture won't be presenting its 2020-21 season lineup unveiled optimistically on April 13.
Under Dane County's reopening plan, Forward Dane, which is in Phase 2, indoor mass gatherings in public venues and private residences -- including meetings, conventions, movies, performances, shows, and religious gatherings -- can have a maximum of 50 people, who must maintain physical distancing. That number increases to 100 people maintaining physical distancing under Phase 3.
Overture Hall seats 2,255. Its Capitol Theater seats 1,089 and The Playhouse, 347.
There is considerable variation in what activities people say they are comfortable doing as reopening plans take effect and Gov. Tony Ever's "Safer at Home" order is no longer applicable, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll that came out Wednesday.
"Most people are uncomfortable with attending sports events such as baseball, basketball or football, a concert or a play: 33 percent are comfortable and 65 percent are uncomfortable attending large gatherings of this kind," according to the poll conducted June 14-18 and released by poll director Charles Franklin.
Overture is also suspending its search for a new CEO following the death in December of Sandra Gajic, 66, who had served as president and CEO of Overture for 14 months.
"It is not viable to bring on a new leader in our current situation," Ruth Purcell, Overture's interim vice president of sales & marketing, said in a statement. "We plan to revive the search when the time is right. The Board of Directors has put its trust in the experienced Executive Team to lead the organization."
Purcell said that while there will be no public performances this fall, the center is exploring the possibility of holiday programming in December.
"We will follow city, state and national guidelines and will reopen when it is safe to do so," Purcell said.
The 15-year-old Overture, 201 State St., which replaced the Madison Civic Center, will continue to support its 10 resident arts companies, many of which also put out statements Thursday cancelling their fall seasons.
"We're not charging them rent for spaces they are not using at this time," Vogel said. "Their situation is difficult as well with not being able to put on performances. We're partners with them."
Kanopy Dance said it will be delaying its 2020-2021 season, including its popular holiday show, Winter Fantasia, originally scheduled for December 4-6. A spokesperson for Kanopy said the company is looking at spring 2021 instead.
Madison Ballet’s signature "The Nutcracker" won't be held this year. Potential collaborations and alternative performances in December are to be determined, it said in a statement.
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, another resident company, said its Nov. 20 opening of WCO’s Masterworks concert featuring John O’Conor will move to April of 2022, and its December Messiah performance will be postponed until December 2021.
"The WCO is exploring alternative programs to be performed at Overture or other offsite venues and live-streamed for viewing," orchestra officials said in a statement.
Jen Uphoff Gray, Forward Theater's artistic director, said her company will pivot, adapt and "embrace the opportunity to present audiences with our work in the best way we can, when we can." It will be going online with some performances.
"We hope that this plan ... still offers the best Forward Theater experience we can provide," Uphoff Gray said in an email to supporters. She said about 2,300 Forward subscribers have already committed to the company for the coming year.
Purcell said ticketholders for Overture Presents and Broadway at Overture will be contacted individually about the status of performances as shows get reprogrammed.
She said ticket holders may be anxious, but advised them not to panic. “We’re asking people to be very patient,” she said.
Emily Gruenewald, Overture's vice president of development, said the center has gotten just over $200,000 in revenue from ticket holders who have donated their tickets instead of asking for refunds.
"That has been just incredible," she said. "Moving forward, we hope that people will consider that for canceled shows, because it certainly has been a significant help for us during this time."
