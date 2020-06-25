Overture Center to stay closed at least through November, suspending CEO search

"The WCO is exploring alternative programs to be performed at Overture or other offsite venues and live-streamed for viewing," orchestra officials said in a statement.

Jen Uphoff Gray, Forward Theater's artistic director, said her company will pivot, adapt and "embrace the opportunity to present audiences with our work in the best way we can, when we can." It will be going online with some performances.

"We hope that this plan ... still offers the best Forward Theater experience we can provide," Uphoff Gray said in an email to supporters. She said about 2,300 Forward subscribers have already committed to the company for the coming year.

Purcell said ticketholders for Overture Presents and Broadway at Overture will be contacted individually about the status of performances as shows get reprogrammed.

She said ticket holders may be anxious, but advised them not to panic. “We’re asking people to be very patient,” she said.

Emily Gruenewald, Overture's vice president of development, said the center has gotten just over $200,000 in revenue from ticket holders who have donated their tickets instead of asking for refunds.

"That has been just incredible," she said. "Moving forward, we hope that people will consider that for canceled shows, because it certainly has been a significant help for us during this time."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.