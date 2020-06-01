Overture Center reports damage to building over weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The State Street block home to Madison's performing arts center and Museum of Contemporary Art suffered damage after rioters trashed the museum's gift shop Saturday and a driver on Friday missed a curve and drove into the Overture Center.

The Overture Center said in a statement Monday that a driver missed a curve at the corner of Dayton and State streets and drove into the building. The cause of Friday’s accident was not clear, but several people witnessed the car missing the corner and going through a window. It damaged a door and some of the stone masonry near the front entrance, the center said in a news release.

The driver was able to drive away and has not been apprehended, but several people took photos that have been shared with police, the center said.

As part of a protest Downtown against police brutality that turned violent Saturday night, rioters smashed the windows of the gift shop and the Overture Center said about 30 people broke in. Others spray-painted graffiti across the exterior of the building.

No one was injured in either incident, according to Overture officials, and it was too early Monday to determine the cost of the damage.

There was additional rioting Sunday night, but the buildings on the 200 block of State did not suffer any further damage, the Overture Center said.

