Overture Center offering children's programming online this summer during pandemic

Kids in the Rotunda is geared toward those 9 and under and offers performances in three time slots September through April most Saturdays at Overture Center.

"We miss connecting with families and kids at Overture and around the community," Alanna Medearis, Overture's director of education and community engagement, said in a press release. "But we know right now is a pivotal time for kids and caregivers, and we want to continue to provide them with resources, so they can use the arts for expression, discovery and growth."