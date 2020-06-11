You are the owner of this article.
Overture Center offering children's programming online this summer during pandemic
Trinity Academy of Irish Dance

The Trinity Irish Dancers are a Kids in the Rotunda favorite.

 CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVE

The Overture Center is offering arts activities online this summer to keep children engaged at home.

Its long-running Kids in the Rotunda program will continue with weekly art topics and educational resources.

The program will operate under COVID-19 restrictions through videos, art history lessons, activities and interviews with artists posted on the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page.

Overture is also working with Monona Terrace to continue its Lakeside Kids concert series free on Zoom.

Lakeside Kids, designed for children ages 4 and up, will offer its programming Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., featuring local performers and artists.

Overture will supplement the programming with related activity guides, playlists and artist interviews.

Registration for the webinar series is required in advance.

• June 17: Hip-Hop: Past, Present and Future, presented by Urban Community Arts Network, Inc.

• June 24: Interactive Comedy Magic with James the Magician

• July 1: Dance, Fight, Sing: The Art of Capoeira, presented by Raizes do Brasil Capoeira Madison

• July 23: Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dance Troop – Ho-Chunk Nation

• July 29: The Physics Experience

For 38 years, The Overture Center, and its predecessor, The Civic Center, has offered free weekly performing arts programming for children.

Kids in the Rotunda is geared toward those 9 and under and offers performances in three time slots September through April most Saturdays at Overture Center.

"We miss connecting with families and kids at Overture and around the community," Alanna Medearis, Overture's director of education and community engagement, said in a press release. "But we know right now is a pivotal time for kids and caregivers, and we want to continue to provide them with resources, so they can use the arts for expression, discovery and growth."

Tags

