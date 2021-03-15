Overture Center names its big 'Intermission Campaign' donor, and he's well known

The campaign, announced Sept. 1, aimed to raise $1.5 million by Dec. 31. The center received 2,200 donations totaling $2.2 million.
The revenue included individual, corporate and foundation gifts, state grants, and Frautschi's $379,662 matching donation. The center plans to name Frautschi as the person behind the donation this week in the spring newsletter it sends to donors.
Emily Gruenewald, Overture's vice president of development, said the amount matched by Frautschi was the total of the gifts made to the campaign in the month of December, excluding state grants.
Gruenewald said Frautschi, who donated $205 million for the creation of Overture Center, didn't want his name made public then.
In 2001, Frautschi's wife, Pleasant Rowland, announced her $23 million endowment grant for Overture's resident arts groups. Overture opened in 2004.
Rowland, who founded the American Girl doll company -- sold to toy giant Mattel in 1998 for $700 million -- has also made other donations to the Madison arts community, including a $20 million gift to the Madison Youth Arts Center under construction on the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue.
UW Health announced in February that Rowland is donating $10 million toward the construction of a new transplant clinic at UW Hospital. In 2012, Rowland received a kidney transplant at the esteemed transplant center.
Also in February, came news that Frautschi is donating $10 million to the Wisconsin Historical Society to support a new Wisconsin History Museum. The gift is in addition to $3.5 million Frautschi previously donated to the new museum's fundraising campaign.
Last year, Frautschi gave a $1 million lead gift to the Madison Children's Museum for "Our Future in Play: a promise to survive, thrive, and play outside," which includes the creation of a 10,000-square-foot play space behind the museum in what was a parking lot. The museum is trying to raise $4 million by June 30.
Wisconsin State Journal feature writer Samara Kalk Derby writes about the arts and brings you the latest news on the Madison area's eclectic restaurant scene. She can be reached at skalk@madison.com or 608-252-6439.
