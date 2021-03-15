Overture Center names its big 'Intermission Campaign' donor, and he's well known

Overture Center has revealed the name of the donor who pledged to match all donations during the last month of the performing arts center's "Intermission Campaign" in December.

It's a name known to anyone familiar with Overture Center history or local philanthropy.

The anonymous donor was Jerry Frautschi through the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation.

Overture, which has been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic, exceeded by almost 50% its "Intermission Campaign" goal of raising $1.5 million, officials from the arts center said in January.

The campaign, announced Sept. 1, aimed to raise $1.5 million by Dec. 31. The center received 2,200 donations totaling $2.2 million.

The revenue included individual, corporate and foundation gifts, state grants, and Frautschi's $379,662 matching donation. The center plans to name Frautschi as the person behind the donation this week in the spring newsletter it sends to donors.

Emily Gruenewald, Overture's vice president of development, said the amount matched by Frautschi was the total of the gifts made to the campaign in the month of December, excluding state grants.