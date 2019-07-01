An overloaded electrical circuit is to blame for a fire in a duplex in Janesville Saturday afternoon, with nobody injured but eight people displaced because of the blaze.
Janesville firefighters were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. to 304 N. Chatham St. for a possible fire in the attic.
"Battalion 8 arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the rear roof line of the duplex, said Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp. "Janesville Police had everyone out of the duplex."
The tenants in the duplex said power had been going off and on all day.
"The first fire engine arrived and started an aggressive fire attack, but efforts were hampered due to no access to the attic," Bomkamp said. "The ceiling was pulled on the second floor, and the roof was opened to gain access to the fire."
Because of the high heat and humidity on Saturday, the Footville Fire Department was called in to help, with firefighters on the scene for about two hours.
Damage was estimated at $40,000.
The Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.