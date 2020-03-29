You are the owner of this article.
Over 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

State health officials reported Sunday a total of 1,112 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported no new deaths relating to COVID-19 Sunday. The statewide total stands at 13 people who have died from the new coronavirus.  

Public Health Madison and Dane County reported a total of 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday. 172 cases were reported Saturday, and only one person has died from the disease in the county.

COVID-19 cases and deaths

Also Sunday, Gov. Tony Evers' office announced plans to purchase 10,000 ventilators and 1 million protective masks to help with any shortage of such equipment in the state during the COVID-19 response.

Timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic

Feb. 5: Dane County's first positive COVID-19 case reported

March 13: Madison, Dane County ban gatherings of 250 or more people

March 15: Madison, Dane County close schools, ban gatherings of 50 or more people

March 17: Gov. Tony Evers' orders bars and restaurants to close and bans gatherings of 10 or more people

March 25: First COVID-19 coronavirus death in Dane County reported

                 Gov. Tony Evers' monthlong "safer at home" order begins

