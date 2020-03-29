Over 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

State health officials reported Sunday a total of 1,112 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported no new deaths relating to COVID-19 Sunday. The statewide total stands at 13 people who have died from the new coronavirus.
Public Health Madison and Dane County reported a total of 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday. 172 cases were reported Saturday, and only one person has died from the disease in the county.
Also Sunday, Gov. Tony Evers' office announced plans to purchase 10,000 ventilators and 1 million protective masks to help with any shortage of such equipment in the state during the COVID-19 response.
Timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic
Feb. 5: Dane County's first positive COVID-19 case reported
March 13: Madison, Dane County ban gatherings of 250 or more people
March 15: Madison, Dane County close schools, ban gatherings of 50 or more people
March 17: Gov. Tony Evers' orders bars and restaurants to close and bans gatherings of 10 or more people
March 25: First COVID-19 coronavirus death in Dane County reported
Gov. Tony Evers' monthlong "safer at home" order begins
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.