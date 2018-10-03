An oven leaking carbon monoxide gas into a West Side home Tuesday night caused the occupant to get nauseous and firefighters to respond.
The incident happened at about 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Monroe Street, the Madison Fire Department said.
Carbon monoxide alarms went off in the residence, with the resident calling for help with the problem.
"The resident said the gas dryer was running and the stove and oven had been used about an hour and a half prior to the alarms sounding," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
Firefighters found no carbon monoxide around the dryer, water heater and boiler, but levels started going up once they turned the oven on.
"The oven was turned off and the homeowner was advised to keep it off until it was replaced or repaired," Schuster said.
The home was ventilated and the homeowner did not seek medical attention.