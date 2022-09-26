Outrage comes after death of 22-year-old Iranian: 'People have had enough of feeling helpless'

People in Madison outraged by the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman from northwest Iran accused of failing to properly cover her head, gathered Sunday at the state Capitol.

About 120 people turned out to honor Mahsa Amini, who died nine days earlier after morality police said she violated the country’s conservative dress code.

Amini was detained on Sept. 13 while visiting Tehran, and died three days later. Her death has led to Iran's biggest unrest since 2019.

"The morality police arrested her for alleged improper wearing of her hijab, which was a sort of nonsense accusation," said Soroush Aslani, one of the organizers of the Madison gathering. "But also even by Iran standards, her hijab was pretty mainstream, she had just a small piece of her hair out."

That Amini was arrested and beaten while in custody rightly outraged people throughout Iran, he said. "This was something that resonated with many people across the country from different ages, generations, socioeconomic backgrounds, religious or nonreligious."

Shiva Bidar, a native of Iran who stepped down in 2021 after serving for 12 years on Madison's City Council, twice serving as council president, spoke at the event.

She said the demonstrations in Iran over Amini's death feel different from past protests. "People all over Iran have related to the murder of Mahsa Amini because everyone has a sister, a daughter, a niece, a cousin and what happened to Mahsa could happen to anyone. Mahsa is every Iranian's sister or daughter."

Bidar, who held a sign that said "Women Life Freedom," a slogan of the movement that is being used at rallies in Iran and on social media, said that Amini's brother pled with police not to take her because they were from out of town, strangers to Tehran, but police didn’t care.

"That feeling of helplessness is what Iranians have felt for 40-plus years," she said. "That feeling he had is what the people of Iran have been feeling for 40-plus years. Every time a person has been murdered by the regime and every time a wrong was done by the regime and we couldn't do anything. People have had enough of feeling helpless."

Bidar was born in Iran, and her family moved to Spain once the Iranian Revolution started. She attended graduate school in California before moving to Madison in 1997 to lead a new department for medical interpreting at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics.

She is now associate dean for diversity equity at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and is vice president and chief diversity officer for UW Health.

"In Iran, every social media post, every hashtag, every government site is being controlled, blocked by the regime," she said in her speech Sunday. "In the face of a brutal regime, every person supporting this fight for freedom, every news coverage, every march outside of Iran, is hope for the people marching and fighting in Iran."

Aslani said people in Iran are asking for the prosecution of the officers who killed Amini, but the reaction of the Iranian government was to use more violence to stop the protests. As a result, he said, at least 55 people have been killed in the streets, with a lot more injured.

The government, he said, limited internet access after the protests started, so activists can't share news and videos with the world.

Aslani, who was born in Iran and lived there until he came to the United States for graduate school, said the gathering in Madison was to show solidarity with the Iranian people and let them know that Americans care about women's rights and human rights.

"And we wanted to be the voice of people who didn't have sufficient voice on this matter to the world," he said.