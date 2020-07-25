Outdoor recreation stores report record sales amid socially distant summer

Motorhomes offer safe travel option

Residents who want to get out of the city, yet avoid the risks of flights and hotels, are finding RVs to be a logical choice.

Christine Eagan, owner of Wisconsin RV World, said that since the pandemic began she can barely keep used RVs in stock. She initially feared that the motorhome rental season would flop because seasonal events that drive rentals such as EAA and music festivals have been canceled. But the business saw the same demand from a different demographic.

The vast majority of customers right now are first-time buyers and renters, according to Eagan. “People just don't want to fly or stay in hotels, she said. “After being stuck at home for so long it's one of a few things that you can do outside while keeping away from crowds.”

Eagan said the spike in rentals came earlier than usual. She attributes that to online schooling and working remotely, which freed families up for travel during the spring months that are normally booked solid with extracurricular activities, sporting events and end-of-year ceremonies.

This increase had an expected affect on seasonal passes and licenses.