Two utility contractors faulted for contributing to an explosion that leveled much of downtown Sun Prairie and killed a volunteer firefighter last year have been fined for "serious" violations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
In citation letters dated Jan. 4, OSHA said its inspectors found that Bear Communications and VC Tech failed to contact the local "one call system" or underground utility owners to advise of proposed work and to ask for the location of underground utilities before starting digging work to install fiber optic cable.
A "serious" violation is issued when "the workplace hazard could cause an accident or illness that would most likely result in death or serious physical harm, unless the employer did not know or could not have known of the violation," according to OSHA.
The two companies were fined $12,934 each, which is the maximum penalty allowed, said Scott Allen, an OSHA spokesman.
Cory Barr, a volunteer Sun Prairie firefighter and owner of a tavern destroyed in the blast, was killed in the explosion.
Two other volunteer firefighters were injured.
A criminal investigation into the massive explosion concluded last month that no crime was committed, but found that miscommunication between utility contractors and subcontractors resulted in the location of a gas line being improperly marked prior to the blast.
Each company has 15 business days to pay the fine, discuss it further with OSHA or contest the findings, according to the letters.