Oscar Mireles has made a name for himself as an educator, mentor, professional poet, and activist. He has led several organizations and initiatives and become a beloved voice of reason in Madison. While Madison is full of community leaders, Mireles’s impact on the city is unique in its vastness.

“A lot of people know him, but it’s likely they don’t always know the breadth of what he does,” said Jan Sternbach, a friend and former colleague of Mireles. “He works in poetry circles, literature circles, political circles, the arts, and then there’s his work with Omega.”

In 1994, Mireles moved from Racine County to Madison to serve as the executive director of Omega School, a local nonprofit that has helped thousands of adult students receive either a high school equivalency diploma or a general educational development certificate. For nearly 30 years, Mireles, 67, has mentored many graduates of the program who have gone on to find jobs, pursue higher education and find success in their personal lives.

“Omega is giving people a second chance,” Mireles said. “When you’re 16 or 17, sometimes you make decisions that you don’t think are going to impact your life as much as it does. Having a high school credential really does make a difference.”

Mireles, who served as Madison’s first Latino poet laureate from 2016 to 2018, has emerged as one of Madison’s most fervent supporters of artists of color. In 2021, Mireles founded Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development, also known as LOUD, a statewide initiative dedicated to promoting community engagement opportunities for Latino artists. Since its founding, LOUD has led the organization of Latino Art Fair, the Community Altar Project and multiple artist talks.

During the summer of 2020, Mireles advocated for the murals painted during the Black Lives Matters protests to be memorialized and recognized by local art institutions. His interest in the murals led him to create the “Madison Murals“ community project, which provided greater visibility to the murals generated during the summer of 2020 through a special issue of UMOJA magazine, an official website and educational materials for local youth.

“Throughout State Street, everything was boarded up and all of this art was generated,” Mireles recalled. “It sort of captured the whole range and diversity of the Black experience in the United States and so it captured my interest in the arts.”

Along with leading Omega School and LOUD, Mireles has sat on multiple boards, including the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Wisconsin PBS. In each of these positions, Mireles has been able to build bridges between artists of color and major arts organizations.

“In Madison, sometimes we’re a little siloed in terms of race, ethnicity and class, and I feel like he just does away with it,” Sternbach said. “He bridges a gap that’s between cultural organizations in this town like Symphony or the Overture, and conveys messages from one group to another just really organically.”

While Mireles acknowledges the broadness of his interests, he remains humble about his impact. For Mireles, much of his work has been driven by the relationships that he’s been able to make with other Madisonians.

“I think it’s really connecting people and bringing people together,” Mireles said of the motivation behind his work. “It’s so easy to do, but everybody sees it as work.”

While Mireles has no plans to slow his community-centered work down anytime soon, he does intend to step down from his executive director position at Omega School in December 2024. When that chapter ends, Mireles plans to shift his focus to growing LOUD and looks forward to traveling and spending some time in New Mexico.

“LOUD will be my platform,” Mireles said. “It’s helping artists get to the next level, from an emerging artist to an established artist.”

For younger, up-and-coming community leaders, Mireles’ advice is simple.

“Focus on the long-term,” Mireles said. “There’s a lot of people that have good ideas, but the support and connections that you need to make great ideas, sometimes those take time.”