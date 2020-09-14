Organizers have big goals for Madison Bike Week 2020 and beyond

After 10 years, a coalition of bicycle advocates is hoping to breathe new life into its mission of making biking the city’s main mode of transportation during Madison Bike Week.
Bike Week, which runs through Sunday, looks different this year. Events had to be scaled back due to social distancing requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But to the coalition of public and private partners who organized the event, this year’s Bike Week is particularly special, said Susan Schmitz.
Schmitz, who served as president of Downtown Madison Inc. for nearly two decades, is spearheading this year’s effort. For Schmitz — who just acquired her sixth bike and is proud to say she hasn’t driven a car since mid-March — expanding biking in the community is a passion project that really took off 10 years ago.
In 2010, Chris Fortune from Saris Cycling led a group of Madison officials and bike enthusiasts, including Schmitz, to the Netherlands and Germany to learn about improving Madison’s bike infrastructure.
“We learned a lot from them about what the infrastructure needs to look like so that people can feel safe on a bike,” said Schmitz. “A lot of the things that people see in the city that have been done in the last 10 years are a result of that trip.”
In the Netherlands, 27% of trips made are by bike . The Madison group wanted to see 20% of trips made by bike here by 2020. During the past decade, the city and Dane County have invested more than $16 million, including grants, in bicycle infrastructure. Today, Madison is ranked among the top cities for biking in the U.S.
Madison hasn’t reached the 20% goal, but bike ridership has increased and may even be getting a boost as a result of the coronavirus. According to a survey from Wisconsin-based Trek Bicycle Corp., 21% of Americans who own a bike said they have been riding more during the pandemic.
Hank Disch, a service worker at Budget Bicycle Center on Regent Street, said there has been a big boost in business since people have had to stay at home.
“It’s just been an insane increase in the amount of people we’ve seen come through the door, since biking became one of the only things that was really recommended to do,” Disch said. “A number of them are older bikes that we can kind of tell were being kept in a garage or shed for a number of years.”
Schmitz and others are hoping the new momentum will help them get closer to their 20% goal as well as make biking more accessible.
The suburban areas around Madison were built for cars, not bikes. And on Madison’s Far East and West sides, where there is more affordable housing, bike infrastructure is underdeveloped, Schmitz said.
“Because Madison has expanded so much in the last 10 years, (residents on the Far East and West sides) just don’t have safe connections to the grid. When you look at infrastructure, it has been built from the inside out,” she said. “If you build it, they will come. People will ride their bikes if they feel safe.
“We want the city and the county to really put more focus on building the infrastructure and making sure underserved neighborhoods get served,” she said. “A lot of low and moderate income folks live in those areas. To be able to use a bike safely to get to work and run errands will really help them a lot, especially financially because a car might not even be needed.”
During the week, Free Bikes 4 Kidz is partnering with local organizations to collect bike donations for low-income and underserved communities throughout Dane County. There are also weeklong discounts for local bike shops such as Bicycle Benefits Madison, Fitchburg Cycles and more.
Madison BCycle is offering a free one-month membership, allowing riders unlimited 60-minute trips on the electronic bikes at kiosks across the city.
Also planned are online events including a discussion about gender disparities in bicycle ridership and a class on how to fix a flat tire. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, riders can pick up a free pre-packaged snack from Edward Jones on John Nolen Drive.
Bike Week ends Sunday with the inaugural Madison Brewery Bike Race — kind of like a bar crawl for bikers.
A full schedule of events is available at www.madisonbikes.org/events/bikeweek.
For UW-Madison students, faculty and staff, there is a months-long, campus-wide bike scavenger hunt where participants can learn about campus and compete to win prizes.
The city is going to see more from the coalition every year now that there are so many partners at the table, Schmitz said.
“Life on a bike is better,” she said. “We need to reach all people of the community so that we can get more people on bikes. Biking is a good thing for the community and it’s a good thing for personal health.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.