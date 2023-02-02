Organizers of two of Madison's signature Fourth of July celebrations have announced the details of their events, which include fireworks at Breese Stevens Field on July 1 and at Warner Park on July 3.
Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus
Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus returns to Breese Stevens Field for a third year.
Festival Food Lights the Isthmus is bringing back favorites from years past: fireworks, food and drinks, and local band Uncommon Denominator headlining for a second year in a row.
There have been many attempts at creating an annual large-scale Fourth of July celebration in Madison, including Shake the Lake. But high costs and environmental concerns have made maintaining an annual July 4 event challenging.
"At Breese ... you can grab some turf on the field, thrown a blanket down, watch the music, watch the fireworks, not have to worry about fighting for a spot with a bunch of people," said Vern Stenman, president of Big Top events, the company running the fireworks show at Breese Stevens Field.
A section of the stadium also will be turned into the "Millipore Sigma Rooftop," an all-inclusive package with all-you-can-eat food.
Pre-sale tickets will be sold at 2022 prices Feb. 10-12, $10 general admission tickets and $50 Millipore Sigma Rooftop tickets.
Tickets will increase to $12 and $55 at 8 a.m. Feb. 12.
Madison Mallards' baseball weekend at Warner Park
The Madison Mallards said their Independence Day celebration will be made up of four day-long events starting June 30, including four consecutive home games.
Friday, June 30
Hippie Night kicks off this four-day event.
The hippie-themed event includes a '60s rock-themed giveaway, an 'Another One' cover band, and even the Mallards wearing custom tie dye hats during the game.
Friday's home game starts at 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
Saturday's "Wisconsin" theme will cater to locals with Mallards-themed pull tabs that reveal prizes ranging from free food to coaching first base, and the chance to see the Mallards attempt to break the world record for the largest brandy Old Fashioned, before being handed a cup.
The Mallards will become the "Brandy-O's" for a night, wearing custom uniforms as they play, that will later be auctioned off.
And it wouldn't be Wisconsin-themed without cheese curds, polka music and a cheese basket raffle. There also will be a Wisconsin-themed petting zoo.
The game begins at 5:05 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
The Mallards are holding a drone light show with more than 150 drones, and they're letting their fans vote on the theme of the show, which also will feature a small fireworks show to cap off the night.
The light show will follow Sunday's game at 6:05 p.m., showing off iconic characters, emblems, or scenes from the chosen theme's franchises all in the sky.
The voting options include Star Wars, Harry Potter or Marvel, and there's also a write-in option.
Monday, July 3
Sunday night's fireworks are a teaser of the weekend's main event.
Named Festival Foods Fireworks, the display will follow the game at 5:05 p.m., and fans are encouraged to move down to the field and watch the show from there.
The show can be seen for free from outside, but it is designed to look best from inside Warner Park.