Oregon 4-H club finds innovative way around fair cancellation

The event has been a motivator for 4-H’ers to continue making meaningful projects throughout the pandemic, Stoffels said.

“Everyone was really upset and at a loss as to what to think and where to go, so it was really a roadblock in our season, but we ended up pushing through,” Stoffels said.

Lara Day, a veterinarian and owner of HEAL Integrative Veterinary Center in Madison, helped organize the drive-thru fair. As a mother of several 4-H members, she was disappointed her children wouldn’t be able to show their projects but agreed with the decision to prioritize safety.

“Of course we're sad because the fair is such a big deal," she said. "So many of the families spend the full four days there, but everybody wants to be safe. 4-H isn't just about fairs, it's more about what you've learned. But it's nice to have that ‘This is what I did over the past year’ feeling.”

For safety, each participating family will be wearing masks and be assigned their own table. Individuals showing their projects will be able to talk about their projects with people who drive through.