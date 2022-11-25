Orange Tree Imports donates 20% of toy sales to Empty Stocking Club

Last week, Orange Tree Imports on Monroe Street held its first Neighborhood Toy Store Day, a national celebration of local toy stores.

In conjunction with the celebration, the business wanted to make sure all children can enjoy toys. So the store donated 20% of toy sales to the Empty Stocking Club.

The Empty Stocking Club, a charitable arm of the Wisconsin State Journal, is collecting donations to buy toys for its Toy Depot event being held next month at the Alliant Energy Center. Last year, the organization served 2,617 families.

This is Orange Tree Imports’ first time donating a portion of its sales to the nonprofit. In looking for a charity partner to support during Neighborhood Toy Store Day, owner Carol “Orange” Schroeder said Empty Stocking Club was the first that came to mind.

“We’re State Journal subscribers and we’ve always read about the Empty Stocking Club,” Schroeder said. “We thought, what a great way to promote our toy area while making sure local children each get a special toy this Christmas,” she said.

Schroeder was also inspired by the list of people who have contributed to the Empty Stocking Club. Donors' names are printed in the paper each week, and so far this year readers and community members have donated more than $55,000.

"It’s a long list and it’s a really broad spectrum of our community, including a lot of small donations which means that people are saying, ‘Hey I don’t have a lot to give but this is something I want to support.' I thought that it was a good thing to have Orange Tree Imports among those who were donating,” said Schroeder.

To help draw in customers during the special event, Orange Tree Imports held a book signing by local artist Emily Balsley for her book 3"65 Days of Play" as well as a grand prize drawing for a giant, 36” stuffed polar bear.

The store is mostly known for its wide variety of kitchenware, specialty foods and unique gifts. However, Schroeder said it’s fun to shine a spotlight on the toy area while also doing good.

“I love celebrating the fact that we have a really strong customer base in our neighborhood that thinks of us when they need a birthday party gift or something to celebrate a new baby,” she added.

Schroeder promoted the event on social media and sent emails to customers mentioning the Empty Stocking Club. She hopes that will lead other people to make a donation to the organization or learn more about it.

There’s still time to donate to the Empty Stocking Club and sign up to volunteer at the Toy Depot on December 14-15. Visit the emptystockingclub.com to learn more. The deadline for a family to apply is Dec. 7.