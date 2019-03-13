A scamper over a wooden fence on Madison's West Side turned into a nightmare for an opossum Tuesday, as the poor fellow got his private parts wedged between two fence slats.
Madison police came to his rescue and carefully lifted the opossum off the fence so he could lick his wounds and look for food some other night.
Police were called at about 7:15 a.m. by a resident on Oconto Court, because the opossum wasn't moving much and the caller thought it must be either sick or injured.
Officers determined the opossum had been stuck for about two hours.
"Those couple of hours surely felt painfully long," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The arriving officer found some blood at the scene, and she could tell the marsupial was not in good shape.
"Realizing she might need backup, she called the sergeant, who arrived with a catch pole," DeSpain said.
"Using the device, the first responders were able to lift the animal up a bit and quickly determined his male anatomy had become wedged between fence slats."
Feeling the delicacy of the situation, the decision was made for the officer to lift the opossum as high as she could using the catch pole, while the sergeant spread the fence slats so the opossum could keep his male parts intact.
"Bingo, it worked," DeSpain said. "They were able to successfully free the animal from its compromising position."
The battered but not defeated opossum went to the ground and didn't move, the officers thinking it might be playing possum, or possibly didn't survive the tight squeeze.
"After a couple of pokes with the pole, the opossum hissed a bit at the sergeant and officer, his way of saying thanks," DeSpain said.
The opossum then waddled off, a bit sideways but a waddle nonetheless.
"He's going to be sitting in snow someplace for a long bit, I bet you," the sergeant said to the officer.