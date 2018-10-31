Opioid prescriptions dispensed in Wisconsin have decreased by 32 percent since 2015, a trend Gov. Scott Walker said is continued progress in the fight against opioid abuse.
A report released Wednesday by the Controlled Substances Board looked at data from the Wisconsin Prescription Drug Monitoring Program for a variety of prescribed controlled substance medication, including opioids.
The report said 872,735 opioid prescriptions were filled in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 1,285,940 prescriptions in the first quarter of 2015.
Opioid prescriptions decreased nine percent in the past 12 months.
The overall number of controlled substance prescriptions dispensed in Wisconsin decreased by 22 percent from the first quarter of 2015 to the third quarter of 2018, the report said.
"This program is another example of how Wisconsin is leading the nation in combating the opioid epidemic," Walker said in a news release on Wednesday.
"It takes the combined effort of medical professionals, law enforcement and local communities to make a difference," Walker said.
The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program started in 2013 as a tool for healthcare professionals to make decisions on prescribing and dispensing controlled substance prescriptions to patients.
"The continued decline of opioids dispensed shows the program is working," said Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Laura Gutierrez. The department administers the drug monitoring program.