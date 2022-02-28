Opera's Renee Fleming to explore music-health link in Madison visit

Opera superstar
Renee Fleming is coming to Madison in April not only to sing at UW-Madison's Memorial Union Theater, but also to talk about the health benefits of music, the theater announced Monday.
Starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, the public can reserve tickets for three upcoming events on the UW-Madison campus featuring the world-renowned soprano:
• “Music and the Mind”: 7 p.m. April 28. Fleming will explore how music can benefit many aspects of health, such as childhood development, chronic pain, mental health and communication, memory and movement disorders. Tickets for the general public are $50 and $10 for current UW-Madison students.
• Performance studio class: 4 p.m. April 29. Fleming will provide professional guidance to five UW-Madison student musicians as they perform. The event is free and open to the public, but a ticket is required.
• Recital: 7 p.m. April 30. Fleming will perform a variety of pieces in Memorial Union's Shannon Hall, 800 Langdon St. Single tickets cost $120 but are $30 for current UW-Madison students. Prior to the performance, Memorial Union's Sunset Lounge will feature a signature cocktail inspired by the singer.
Fleming, a four-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of the U.S. National Medal of Arts, is known for her vast repertoire, from the music of Baroque composer George Frideric Handel to contemporary Broadway tunes. She was the first woman in the 125-year history of the Metropolitan Opera to solo headline an opening night gala, and was the first and only opera singer to perform at the Super Bowl.
Tickets to her events at Memorial Union will be available Tuesday afternoon at the Memorial Union Box Office, by phone at 608-265-2787 or online at
union.wisc.edu/visit/wisconsin-union-theater/.
Tivoli Treloar, 20, of Orange County, California, leads a dance as Flora from the opera “La Traviata” with her fellow La Musica Lirica students Thursday night in the first 2021 Concert on the Square in Baraboo. La Musica Lirica, an educational opera company, opened the concert series and is being hosted this summer by the Al. Ringling Theatre. Concerts on the Square start at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 26 in front of the Sauk County Courthouse.
Jerry Stich, Baraboo Concerts on the Square founder, introduces the series’ first 2021 show July 1 in front of the Sauk County Courthouse.
Aural Umhoefer, president of the Al. Ringling Theatre board of directors, speaks before the Baraboo Concerts on the Square kickoff performance July 1 by opera company La Musica Lirica in front of the Sauk County Courthouse. The theater is hosting La Musica’s annual five-week training program.
Will Upham of Bedford, Indiana, performing as Alfredo, sings offstage Thursday night in a duet from the opera “La Traviata” with Elizabeth Cohen of Albany, New York, playing Violetta, in front of the Sauk County Courthouse in Baraboo. They are students of La Musica Lirica, an educational opera company, which opened Baraboo’s 2021 Concerts on the Square series and is being hosted this summer by the Al. Ringling Theatre. Concerts on the Square start at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 26 in front of the courthouse.
Raymond Kuper, left, and Lorna Spohnholtz, both of Reedsburg, clap after a performance Thursday night by La Musica Lirica in the first 2021 Concert on the Square in Baraboo. Concerts on the Square start at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 26 in front of the Sauk County Courthouse.
Performers from La Musica Lirica, an educational opera company, dance Thursday night in the first 2021 Concert on the Square in Baraboo. Concerts on the Square start at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 26 in front of the Sauk County Courthouse. La Musica Lirica is being hosted this summer by the Al. Ringling Theatre.
