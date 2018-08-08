Just one Madison-area movie theater has confirmed plans to screen the controversial film “Slender Man,” which has eerie echoes of the case of two Waukesha girls who tried to murder a classmate to appease the Internet cult character in 2014.
“Like many people across the United States, Marcus Theatres was deeply concerned and saddened when the Slender Man phenomenon touched Southeastern Wisconsin in such a profound way, changing the lives of many families forever,” the company said in a statement announcing it would not show the film, which opens Friday, in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.
Marcus Theatres spokeswoman Julie Caan said the film also would not be playing at either the Marcus Point Ultra Screen Cinemas on Madison’s West Side or the Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie.
The film is scheduled to play at FlixBrewhouse at East Towne Mall.
AMC Dine-In Madison 6, located in Hilldale Mall, and Fitchburg 18+IMAX have not listed showtimes for the movie. Neither company responded to requests for comment Wednesday.
The film, about four girls trying to evade the clutches of the sinister Internet character, debuts just months after Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier were sentenced to 40 and 25 years in a mental hospital, respectively, for stabbing Payton Leutner 19 times and leaving her to die in woods near a park. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.
According to the Marcus Theatres website, the film will be playing at six of its Wisconsin theaters, the closest being Ho-Chunk Cinema in Tomah.