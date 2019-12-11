One-third of Capital Times Kids Fund contributions help children with disabilities

One-third of the annual contributions made by The Capital Times’ Kids Fund go to programs that help children with disabilities.
Among the nonprofits that received grants this past year are Easter Seals, the Epilepsy Foundation, GiGi’s Playhouse, the Jump In Foundation, the Madison Children’s Museum, the Autism Society, Three Gaits and 11 others.
They all received financial support thanks to those who donate to the annual Kids Fund drive which is currently underway to raise money for grants that will be awarded in 2020.
You can help make sure this kind of assistance continues to happen by sending a contribution of any amount to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the “donate” button and using your credit card.
Following is a list of recent donors:
Michael Wolff & Berni Mattsson, Madison: $1,000
The Mohr Family, in memory of our parents, Madison: $100
Jane Daniels, Sun Prairie: $50
Butch & Kathy Bertin, Middleton: $20
Mark & Therese Kolan, Madison: $50
Bill & Joyce Messer, Cottage Grove: $100
Sharla Hanson, Madison: $25
Sandy & Rick Nuernberg, Madison: $100
Frank Ryan & Susan Spahn, Middleton: $25
Dorothy Halvorsen, Madison: $25
Oscar Kuplic, Madison: $8.03
Richard & Rita Paulson, Madison: $25
Donald Brinkmeier, Madison: $250
Marsha Biddick, Fitchburg: $50
D. Walker, Madison: $50
Greg & Barb Sheehy, Middleton: $100
Marty & Sheryl Burkel, Madison: $10
Diane Sauer, Madison: $20
Joan Lerman, Madison: $25
Florence Hellenbrand, Waunakee: $40
Thomas Buchhauser & John Ely, Fitchburg: $25
Ronald Weisbrod, Verona: $150
Joyce Weston, Madison: $100
John Straughn, Madison: $75
Stan & Jean Druckenmiller, Madison: $100
Mary Joseph, Middleton: $50
Katie Mae Dricken, in memory of Adrian Pope & Lil Pope, West Bend: $60
Daniel Mayer, Madison: $20
Bill & Mary Zimmerman, Evansville: $100
Anne Bucalo, McFarland: $75
Jeff & Linda Russell, Madison: $25
Joseph Senulis, Madison: $35
Tom & Ruthann Grantham, Madison: $100
The Paker family, Madison: $100
Elizabeth Kramer, Madison: $50
Charlotte Woolf, Madison: $50
The Staidl family, Fitchburg: $75
Alice Punwar, Madison: $50
Steve Herschleb, Madison: $50
James Teela, Prairie Du Sac: $25
Gerald & Laura Leopold-Pehler, Oregon: $30
Tom & Mary Martin, Madison: $25
Carol & Ron Kivi, Sun Prairie: $50
The Sorensen family, Madison: $100
Gerald Lefert, Madison: $200
Shelley Moffatt, Stoughton: $1,000
Letitia Moore, Madison: $10
Mary Spaay, Mount Horeb: $50
Dan & Terri Kleist, Madison: $20
Mary A. Simon, Monona: $25
Ken & Beckie Shultz, Fitchburg: $100
Robert Schmook, Madison: $75
Jane Sheehan, Madison: $25
Linda Netzer, Madison: $20
Judy Colletti, Madison: $50
Bev Vitale, Madison: $25
Patricia Butler, Madison: $25
Hy & Jim Miller, Waunakee: $25
Carole Bayer, Madison: $25
Sharon & Ronald Blau, DeForest: $25
Douglas & Karen Hill, Madison: $100
Sharon Mann, Roseville, Minnesota: $100
Richard Orth, Madison: $50
Jim & Marilou Angevine, Madison: $100
Joanna Thompson, Madison: $75
Linda Zeck, Cross Plains: $25
Bruce & Mary Lunde, Fitchburg: $25
Veronica Saeman, Madison: $50
William Hisgen, Madison: $100
Ken & Jean Scheid, Middleton: $25
Marcia & Tod Melotte, Madison: $50
Michael Bergen, McFarland: $15
K. Turner, Madison: $100
Regina Michaelis, Sun Prairie: $50
Alice Page, Madison: $25
Jane Johnson, Fitchburg: $100
Gary & Eileen (Ripp) Emerson, Madison: $25
Kessenich's employees, Madison: $50
Michael Volker, Madison: $10
Bob & Mary Burke, Madison: $50
Judith Kadera, Middleton: $25
Shawn Munz, Monona: $50
D. Reynolds, Madison: $25
The Laube family, Madison: $100
Patricia Kippert, in Loving Memory Of John Kippert Jr., Sun Prairie: $25
Bradley & Claire Binkowski, Madison: $250
Greg & Ann Landry, Middleton: $100
Monona Grove Business Men's Association, Monona: $200
Jack McManus, Oregon: $25
Lee & Stevie Gjovik, Madison: $25
Mary Jo Kopecky, Madison: $50
John & Sandra Englesby, Madison: $150
Beverly Block, Madison: $30
Joan Niebauer, Madison: $50
Tom & Karen Swenson, Madison: $50
Karen & Tom Schreiber, Sun Prairie: $25
Carolyn Meyer, Madison: $50
Frank & Judy Friar, Baraboo: $30
Jan & Marie Heide, Fitchburg: $20
Nancy Olmstead, Cross Plains: $50
Jeffrey Richgels, Oregon: $25
Peg Wallace: $100
Tino Balio: $50
Nancy Rathke: $100
Esther Olson: $50
Thomas Vandervest: $50
Linda Vahldieck, Madison: $50
Patricia Sharpe: $25
Judy & Arlen Christenson: $100
William Hagquist: $100
Anonymous: $25,650
Running total: $67,326.72