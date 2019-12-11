One-third of Capital Times Kids Fund contributions help children with disabilities

One-third of Capital Times Kids Fund contributions help children with disabilities

{{featured_button_text}}
Updated Kids Fund Logo
Brandon Raygo

One-third of the annual contributions made by The Capital Times’ Kids Fund go to programs that help children with disabilities.

Among the nonprofits that received grants this past year are Easter Seals, the Epilepsy Foundation, GiGi’s Playhouse, the Jump In Foundation, the Madison Children’s Museum, the Autism Society, Three Gaits and 11 others.

They all received financial support thanks to those who donate to the annual Kids Fund drive which is currently underway to raise money for grants that will be awarded in 2020.

You can help make sure this kind of assistance continues to happen by sending a contribution of any amount to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the “donate” button and using your credit card.

Following is a list of recent donors:

Michael Wolff & Berni Mattsson, Madison: $1,000

The Mohr Family, in memory of our parents, Madison: $100

Jane Daniels, Sun Prairie: $50

Butch & Kathy Bertin, Middleton: $20

Mark & Therese Kolan, Madison: $50

Bill & Joyce Messer, Cottage Grove: $100

Sharla Hanson, Madison: $25

Sandy & Rick Nuernberg, Madison: $100

Frank Ryan & Susan Spahn, Middleton: $25

Dorothy Halvorsen, Madison: $25

Oscar Kuplic, Madison: $8.03

Richard & Rita Paulson, Madison: $25

Donald Brinkmeier, Madison: $250

Marsha Biddick, Fitchburg: $50

D. Walker, Madison: $50

Greg & Barb Sheehy, Middleton: $100

Marty & Sheryl Burkel, Madison: $10

Diane Sauer, Madison: $20

Joan Lerman, Madison: $25

Florence Hellenbrand, Waunakee: $40

Thomas Buchhauser & John Ely, Fitchburg: $25

Ronald Weisbrod, Verona: $150

Joyce Weston, Madison: $100

John Straughn, Madison: $75

Stan & Jean Druckenmiller, Madison: $100

Mary Joseph, Middleton: $50

Katie Mae Dricken, in memory of Adrian Pope & Lil Pope, West Bend: $60

Daniel Mayer, Madison: $20

Bill & Mary Zimmerman, Evansville: $100

Anne Bucalo, McFarland: $75

Jeff & Linda Russell, Madison: $25

Joseph Senulis, Madison: $35

Tom & Ruthann Grantham, Madison: $100

The Paker family, Madison: $100

Elizabeth Kramer, Madison: $50

Charlotte Woolf, Madison: $50

The Staidl family, Fitchburg: $75

Alice Punwar, Madison: $50

Steve Herschleb, Madison: $50

James Teela, Prairie Du Sac: $25

Gerald & Laura Leopold-Pehler, Oregon: $30

Tom & Mary Martin, Madison: $25

Carol & Ron Kivi, Sun Prairie: $50

The Sorensen family, Madison: $100

Gerald Lefert, Madison: $200

Shelley Moffatt, Stoughton: $1,000

Letitia Moore, Madison: $10

Mary Spaay, Mount Horeb: $50

Dan & Terri Kleist, Madison: $20

Mary A. Simon, Monona: $25

Ken & Beckie Shultz, Fitchburg: $100

Robert Schmook, Madison: $75

Jane Sheehan, Madison: $25

Linda Netzer, Madison: $20

Judy Colletti, Madison: $50

Bev Vitale, Madison: $25

Patricia Butler, Madison: $25

Hy & Jim Miller, Waunakee: $25

Carole Bayer, Madison: $25

Sharon & Ronald Blau, DeForest: $25

Douglas & Karen Hill, Madison: $100

Sharon Mann, Roseville, Minnesota: $100

Richard Orth, Madison: $50

Jim & Marilou Angevine, Madison: $100

Joanna Thompson, Madison: $75

Linda Zeck, Cross Plains: $25

Bruce & Mary Lunde, Fitchburg: $25

Veronica Saeman, Madison: $50

William Hisgen, Madison: $100

Ken & Jean Scheid, Middleton: $25

Marcia & Tod Melotte, Madison: $50

Michael Bergen, McFarland: $15

K. Turner, Madison: $100

Regina Michaelis, Sun Prairie: $50

Alice Page, Madison: $25

Jane Johnson, Fitchburg: $100

Gary & Eileen (Ripp) Emerson, Madison: $25

Kessenich's employees, Madison: $50

Michael Volker, Madison: $10

Bob & Mary Burke, Madison: $50

Judith Kadera, Middleton: $25

Shawn Munz, Monona: $50

D. Reynolds, Madison: $25

The Laube family, Madison: $100

Patricia Kippert, in Loving Memory Of John Kippert Jr., Sun Prairie: $25

Bradley & Claire Binkowski, Madison: $250

Greg & Ann Landry, Middleton: $100

Monona Grove Business Men's Association, Monona: $200

Jack McManus, Oregon: $25

Lee & Stevie Gjovik, Madison: $25

Mary Jo Kopecky, Madison: $50

John & Sandra Englesby, Madison: $150

Beverly Block, Madison: $30

Joan Niebauer, Madison: $50

Tom & Karen Swenson, Madison: $50

Karen & Tom Schreiber, Sun Prairie: $25

Carolyn Meyer, Madison: $50

Frank & Judy Friar, Baraboo: $30

Jan & Marie Heide, Fitchburg: $20

Nancy Olmstead, Cross Plains: $50

Jeffrey Richgels, Oregon: $25

Peg Wallace: $100

Tino Balio: $50

Nancy Rathke: $100

Esther Olson: $50

Thomas Vandervest: $50

Linda Vahldieck, Madison: $50

Patricia Sharpe: $25

Judy & Arlen Christenson: $100

William Hagquist: $100

Anonymous: $25,650

Running total: $67,326.72

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soper, Don and Colleen
Obituaries

Soper, Don and Colleen

WAUNAKEE—Don and Colleen Soper, age 87, of Waunakee, together in life and sadly, but fittingly, were together at the time of death on Saturday…

Corcoran, Michael James
Obituaries

Corcoran, Michael James

DEFOREST—Michael James Corcoran, age 21, son of Shawn Corcoran and Janeen (Herrick) Otis passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was born on M…

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics