One-third of Capital Times Kids Fund contributions help children with disabilities

One-third of the annual contributions made by The Capital Times’ Kids Fund go to programs that help children with disabilities.

Among the nonprofits that received grants this past year are Easter Seals, the Epilepsy Foundation, GiGi’s Playhouse, the Jump In Foundation, the Madison Children’s Museum, the Autism Society, Three Gaits and 11 others.

They all received financial support thanks to those who donate to the annual Kids Fund drive which is currently underway to raise money for grants that will be awarded in 2020.

You can help make sure this kind of assistance continues to happen by sending a contribution of any amount to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the “donate” button and using your credit card.

Following is a list of recent donors:

Michael Wolff & Berni Mattsson, Madison: $1,000

The Mohr Family, in memory of our parents, Madison: $100

Jane Daniels, Sun Prairie: $50

Butch & Kathy Bertin, Middleton: $20